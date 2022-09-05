Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This Flowy Maxi Dress to Their Carts for Fall — and It's on Sale

If you find picking out a between-season outfit tricky, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a cute maxi dress that you can wear through fall.

The Prettygarden Boho Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress has recently been ranking on the competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart, where you can find the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories on Amazon. It's also one of the best-selling dresses on the entire site. And right now, the trending dress is on sale for Labor Day.

Buy It! Prettygarden Boho Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

So why are so many shoppers flocking to the dress? Well, it's made of polyester and has a flowy cut — meaning it's comfortable. It's also super cute thanks to a bunch of elevated details, including a V-neck, lantern sleeves, belted waist, and tiered skirt. Plus, it comes in 12 colors featuring a leopard print.

Now's a great time to wear the dress since it has a breezy fit. Pair it with sneakers for casual outings or wear it with heeled sandals and jewelry for more formal occasions. With long sleeves and a long skirt, the versatile dress is also perfect for fall. When it gets cooler, throw on a suede jacket and some boots.

Also worth noting? The dress is easy to care for as it's machine washable — just be sure not to use bleach. To dry it, the brand recommends hanging it up or line-drying it.

More than 900 customers have given the dress a five-star rating, calling it "comfortable" and "very flattering." Many say they "get so many compliments" on the "versatile" dress, which they've worn to holiday parties, religious services, and work.

According to one shopper, "It's so easy to throw on and run out the door, and automatically look put together."Others rave that it travels well, with one saying: "This dress does not wrinkle!"

Keep scrolling for more colors, and pick up the Prettygarden Boho Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress before the savings disappear.

