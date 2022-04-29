Credit: Amazon
Shop

Right Now, Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Best-Selling Halter Dress That Comes in 28 Colors

They wear the “comfortable” and “flattering” dress any chance they get
By Isabel Garcia April 28, 2022 10:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your spring and summer plans call for dressy attire, consider joining the droves of Amazon shoppers that are snapping up this breezy maxi dress. 

A buzzy item on Amazon, the Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress recently appeared on the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most sought-after clothing, accessories, and shoes in real time. And currently, it's ranking on the best-selling dresses list.

So why do shoppers keep adding this number to their carts right now? The ankle-length dress features a halter that ties around the neck and a backless design, so you can show some skin in an elevated way. And with a lightweight viscose fabric and stretchy elastic waist, the airy tiered dress is practical for warm weather.

Since it's ideal for weddings, parties, graduations, and other special occasions, it holds a top spot on the best-selling formal dresses list right now as well. But shoppers say it's perfect for "casual get-togethers," too — you can easily dress it down with a pair of comfy sandals or sneakers.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

RELATED: These Amazon Chart-Climbing Spring Dresses Have One Trendy Feature in Common

The dress comes in 29 colors, from solid neutrals to bright florals, and sizes up to XXL. Some colors come with a cute belt that goes around the high waistline. One of the standout styles has a belt, a textured polka dot pattern, and a sheer bottom layer. But no matter what color you opt for, all versions of the dress are going for $41 right now.

More than 4,300 customers have given the maxi dress a five-star rating, saying they "absolutely love" it in reviews. Some are so obsessed with the "classy" and "flattering" dress that they "wear it any chance" they get.

Others call out the "light and breezy" material that makes the dress "flowy but not too bulky." As one reviewer summed it up simply, the dress is "one of the most comfortable things" they've ever worn. 

Sizes of some colors are already out of stock, so go ahead and snap up the Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress at Amazon before more popular styles sell out.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com