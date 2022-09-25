Sweater season has officially arrived — specifically, it's time to break out those preppy sweaters.

Preppy fashion always makes its big return this time of year because, well, the answer is simple: These pieces are more refined, polished, and classic. Some may opt for mini pleated skirts and crisp button-down collared shirts, while others might gravitate toward a sweater vest, pullover sweater, or half-zip to pair with some jeans or trousers. These are pieces that make their return each fall because they simply never go out of style.

And leave it to Amazon to be home to tons of preppy fashion choices, including sweaters that you can shop right now to start the season, and will last you for years to come. We rounded up seven pretty sweaters you'll want to add to your virtual cart, and prices start at $22.

7 Preppy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon

Fall is the ideal time to bring out sweaters of varying colors, especially warmer hues that match the foliage. If you can't get enough of those warmer colors you'll want to check out this coffee-hued Zaful V-Neck Loose Knitted Sweater. Made from polyester and cotton, this ribbed sweater is a "closet staple" thanks to its flattering fabric. One five-star reviewer even praised the top for its ability to reign in "immediate compliments."

If you're in the market for a longer sweater, check out The Drop Women's Kai Half Zip Sweater. The long-sleeve half-zip sweater offers a loose fit, wide collar, and ribbed cuffs. Shoppers say it provides a "good fit" and is "soft and super warm."

Another great option is this oversized V-neck knit sweater vest that's available in 24 different prints and colors ranging from solid hues like orange and pink to more eye-catching patterns including plaid and houndstooth. One five-star reviewer called this top the "perfect vest sweater for fall" and said it will look "really cute" and "put together" with a turtleneck or button-down shirt.

No matter which sweater(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a look so preppy and chic that you'll want to practically live in it all season.

Amazon

Buy It! Neufigr V-Neck Pullover Cable Knit Sweater, $24.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest, $22.39 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zaful V-Neck Loose Knitted Sweater, $33.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Meena Open Collar Pullover Sweater, $49.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Verdusa Button-Front Polo Collar Pullover, $28.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zaful Ribbed Cropped V-Neck, $21.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Kai Half Zip Sweater, $54.90; amazon.com

