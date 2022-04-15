You'll Be Seeing Prairie Dresses Everywhere This Season — and These Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $25
You've probably heard of the cottagecore fashion trend that indulges in the slower pace of life complete with romantic dresses and floral prints. But this spring, it's all about the prairiecore trend — and you'll be seeing it everywhere.
The prairie dress look has been spotted on dozens of celebrities, including Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Mandy Moore. And you can get in on the trend at a price that's affordable enough to buy two (or three). Trust us, you'll be tempted to.
Although prairie dresses have a similar look to the aforementioned cottagecore style, it's rooted in the western vintage aesthetic with large, ruffle skirts, smocked bodices, high necklines, and of course, puff sleeves. Think Little House on the Prairie, but with a cute modern take that shows a bit of skin and is extremely flattering.
The best part? There are hundreds of country-style dresses hiding within Amazon's Fashion Hub — starting at just $25. After some digging, we compiled a list complete with everything from long maxi dresses to short minis that'll get you set for the wild season ahead.
Prairie Dresses on Amazon Under $42
- R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Ruffled A-Line Dress, $35.99
- Floerns Long Sleeve Ruffle Floral Dress, $26.99 (orig. $28.99)
- PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Boho Maxi Dress, $24.48–$36.98 (orig. $36.98)
- SheIn Shirred Flounce Sleeve Mini Dress, $30.99
- Kirundo Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $38.99
- R.Vivimos Cotton Plaid Puff Sleeves Midi Dress, $29.99
- Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $34.99
- PrettyGarden Casual Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99
- Uimlk Bohemian Vintage Midi Dress, $36.99
- Zesica Plaid Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Floerns Off-Shoulder Floral A-Line Dress, $39.99
- Kranda Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Uimlk Puff Sleeve Smocked Gingham Midi Dress, $31.99
- Maggeer Long Sleeve Tiered Floral Midi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $41.99)
- Kirundo Ruffle Crew Neck Mini Dress, $35.99
With western dramas rising in popularity with the likes of Yellowstone and Westworld, it's no wonder prairecore is having a big moment — and this A-line dress from R.Vivimos is right on par. The dress checks off all the prairiecore boxes with quarter-length puffed sleeves, a smocked bodice, ruffle-trimmed neckline, and a flowy skirt. It has earned more than 3,100 five-star ratings and comes in 19 pastel colors, including purple, mauve, sage green, and sky blue.
Another option that should be on your radar is this pretty Zesica midi dress that has a gingham print and is available in 10 stylish colors. It has a square neckline with smocked detailing on top. The short puffed sleeves stay up over your shoulders thanks to an elastic and there's a sweet string bowtie in the back to help you get the best fit. The sleeves also have an elastic around the bottom, giving it a ruffled appearance. Plus, the three-tier skirt has a flowy design that'll keep you cool on warm days.
Want to wear the trend while revealing some skin? Go with this off-the-shoulder option from Kirundo that's made with pretty ruffles on the sleeves. The dress cinches at the waist for a flattering fit and has a pleated skirt that aligns with the prairie style. Plus, it's made with lightweight and breathable viscose, which means you'll constantly have it in the rotation during the warmer months.
If you want to see what else is in store on Amazon, scroll through our list below for more stylish options at an affordable price point.
Buy It! R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Ruffled A-Line Dress, $35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Long Sleeve Ruffle Floral Dress, $26.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Boho Maxi Dress, $24.48–$36.98 (orig. $36.98); amazon.com
Buy It! SheIn Shirred Flounce Sleeve Mini Dress, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kirundo Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $38.99; amazon.com
Buy It! R.Vivimos Cotton Plaid Puff Sleeves Midi Dress, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Casual Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Uimlk Bohemian Vintage Midi Dress, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Plaid Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Off-Shoulder Floral A-Line Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kranda Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress, $41.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Uimlk Puff Sleeve Smocked Gingham Midi Dress, $31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Maggeer Long Sleeve Tiered Floral Midi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kirundo Ruffle Crew Neck Mini Dress, $35.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Breezy Empire Waist Dress with Pockets That Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for $35
- You'll Be Seeing Prairie Dresses Everywhere This Season — and These Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $25
- This Top-Rated Tower Fan Can Cool Down a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Steam Mop the 'MVP of Cleaning Tools,' and It's 62% Off