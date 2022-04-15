You'll Be Seeing Prairie Dresses Everywhere This Season — and These Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $25

Another option that should be on your radar is this pretty Zesica midi dress that has a gingham print and is available in 10 stylish colors. It has a square neckline with smocked detailing on top. The short puffed sleeves stay up over your shoulders thanks to an elastic and there's a sweet string bowtie in the back to help you get the best fit. The sleeves also have an elastic around the bottom, giving it a ruffled appearance. Plus, the three-tier skirt has a flowy design that'll keep you cool on warm days.