10 Valentine's Day Essentials on Amazon You Should Buy Now, According to Porsha Williams

By
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman

Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing.

Published on February 10, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

For anyone in need of a last-minute Valentine's Day look, Porsha Williams has you covered.

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum hosted an Amazon Live to share a selection of fun and flirty fashion and beauty Valentine's Day essentials she's been crushing on. Her must-haves include date night-ready clothing, shoes, accessories, and makeup that are ideal for February 14 and beyond.

Her picks included various items like a red faux leather jacket and a long-lasting liquid lipstick. The products serve as the cherry on top of any type of night, plus they can even double as gifts for a Galentine. We rounded up 10 of our favorite finds from Williams' video to ensure that you're all set for Valentine's Day

Porsha Williams' Favorite Valentine's Day Amazon Finds

In addition to showcasing her favorite Amazon items, Williams gave styling advice with each of the pieces and tips for incorporating them into any Valentine's Day plans. Even if you're not headed to dinner, "you can still dress up and look cute in your living room," she explained.

Williams wore The Drop's Midi Slip Dress during the live video, demonstrating different outfits and accessories alongside the timeless basic. "I love this dress, and you can really dress it up or dress it down," she said.

The satin dress is designed with two side slits and comes in 25 different colors, including Valentine-themed hues of hot pink and red. For the holiday, she's opting for an elevated look and suggested pairing it with "a sexy heel and a really cute bag."

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Midi Slip Dress, $51.61; amazon.com

If you're in need of a bag that has sufficient storage and simultaneously complements any outfit, the Addison Soft Handle Bag is ideal for any type of date night. "I feel like it's proper to have pink or red somewhere in what you're going to be wearing for Valentine's Day," Williams said as she showed the chic bag to Amazon shoppers. "I think this bag is really adorable."

The slouchy-yet-structured silhouette is the perfect accessory counterpart for any ensemble and it's only $40. Plus, the bright pink color comes in both faux fur and faux leather materials.

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Addison Soft Handle Bag, $39.90; amazon.com

For an outwear piece that is equally as stylish as it is comfortable, you can't go wrong with a leather jacket. Williams highlighted this faux leather one in her roundup, noting, "I love a jacket that gives you a waistline."

The cropped jacket has a fitted silhouette with chic detailing, like an oversized collar and asymmetrical pockets. It also comes in multiple colors ranging from basic black to a striking red, making it a great addition for any type of outfit.

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Diashiny Faux Leather Jacket, $44.99; amazon.com

To add a romantic flare, Williams recommended these Beaded Heart Drop Earrings. She called this pair "super adorable," adding that they are a "perfect accessory to take a simple dress up a notch." Not to mention, the $10 price tag is a major perk.

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Xocartige Beaded Heart Drop Earrings, $9.99; amazon.com

Shop more of Williams' Valentine's Day essentials below before the holiday arrives next week.

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Modegal High-Waisted Midi Skirt, $29.99; amazon.com

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Vetaste Platform Chunky High Block Heels, $65.99; amazon.com

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick, $9.44 (orig. $10); amazon.com

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Myears Gold Love Necklace, $13.99; amazon.com

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Isamzan Rhinestone Purse, $37.98 with coupon (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Loose Highlighter Set, $48; amazon.com

