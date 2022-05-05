All of These Plus-Size Summer Dresses Are Under $40 at Amazon

Before the hot summer days arrive, there are a slew of spring maxi and midi dresses that you can start wearing now. We're eyeing the Allegrace Plus-Size Wrap Dress that's made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex, making it soft and stretchy. Shoppers say the "gorgeous" and "flattering" dress is "incredibly comfortable" with its breathable material and cute slit. Wear it with a denim jacket and sandals for an easy spring outfit.