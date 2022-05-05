All of These Plus-Size Summer Dresses Are Under $40 at Amazon
Just in time for warmer days, this size-inclusive Amazon section is brimming with flowy dresses.
The site's Plus Shop has a bunch of summer dresses so cute, you'll want to wear them nonstop this season and next. Whether you're headed to the office, a beach vacation, or a weekend brunch, there are plenty of versatile styles for all sorts of occasions.
From breezy maxi dresses to dreamy mini dresses, we gathered together standout finds — all under $40.
13 Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $40 to Shop at Amazon:
- Allegrace Plus-Size Wrap Dress, $30.86–$33.86
- Hbeyyto Plus-Size V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets, $15.99–$31.99
- Nemidor Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Dress with Pockets, $25.99–$26.99
- Romwe Plus-Size Tie Knot T-Shirt Dress, $25.99–$30.99
- Traililbee Plus-Size Pleated Swing Dress with Pockets, $29.99–$36.99
- Nemidor Plus-Size Chiffon Print Dress with Ruffle Sleeves, $31.99
- Pinup Fashion Plus-Size Tank Dress with Pockets, $22.99
- Tongmingyun Plus-Size Maxi Dress with Pockets, $19.98–$32.99
- Shiaili Plus-Size Flowy Leopard Dress, $25.99
- Florens Plus-Size Wrap Ruffle Dress, $31.99–$34.99
- Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $28.10–$39.66
- 7th Element Plus-Size Spaghetti Swing Dress, $9.97–$22.99
- The Drop Mariana Strong Shoulder Mini Dress, $23.10–$39.90
Before the hot summer days arrive, there are a slew of spring maxi and midi dresses that you can start wearing now. We're eyeing the Allegrace Plus-Size Wrap Dress that's made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex, making it soft and stretchy. Shoppers say the "gorgeous" and "flattering" dress is "incredibly comfortable" with its breathable material and cute slit. Wear it with a denim jacket and sandals for an easy spring outfit.
Buy It! Allegrace Plus-Size Wrap Dress, $30.86–$33.86; amazon.com
If you're looking for a staple maxi dress you can reach for again and again, check out the Hbeyyto Plus-Size V-Neck Maxi Dress. The casual dress, which comes in 23 colors, features a V-neck and a side slit. And did we mention it has pockets?
Buy It! Hbeyyto Plus-Size V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets, $15.99–$31.99; amazon.com
Actually, there are a bunch of pretty dresses with pockets; just look at the Nemidor Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Dress. Available in floral and striped patterns, the tiered flowy dress is designed to hit right at the knee. Shoppers call it the "perfect summer dress" thanks to its "gorgeous print" and "lightweight fabric."
Prefer something more fitted? With a ruched tie knot front, this Romwe dress puts a fun spin on a classic T-shirt dress. Of the 23 colors it comes in, there are plenty of bright hues for spring and summer, from mint green and lavender to hot pink and royal blue.
Keep scrolling for more of our favorite under-$40 summer dresses before heading to Amazon's Plus Shop to browse the full section.
Buy It! Nemidor Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Dress with Pockets, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Plus-Size Tie Knot T-Shirt Dress, $25.99–$30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Traililbee Plus-Size Pleated Swing Dress with Pockets, $29.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nemidor Plus-Size Chiffon Print Dress with Ruffle Sleeves, $31.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pinup Fashion Plus-Size Tank Dress with Pockets, $22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Tongmingyun Plus-Size Maxi Dress with Pockets, $19.98–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Shiaili Plus-Size Flowy Leopard Dress, $25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Florens Plus-Size Wrap Ruffle Dress, $31.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $28.10–$39.66; amazon.com
Buy It! 7th Element Plus-Size Spaghetti Swing Dress, $9.97–$22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Mariana Strong Shoulder Mini Dress, $23.10–$39.90; amazon.com
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code