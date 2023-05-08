Lifestyle Fashion 7 Plus-Size Clothing Subscriptions That Actually Send Cute Pieces It's not always easy for full-figured women to find flattering options, but these services deliver By Stefanie Waldek Updated on May 8, 2023 02:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Fashion to Figure Shopping for clothing — especially plus-size clothing — can be a headache. But it doesn't have to be. A clothing subscription can help you push your fashion boundaries and refresh your closet on the regular, without having to pay a fortune. You can even tap into the expertise of a personal stylist to help you find your best style and fit. There are two main types of clothing subscriptions. Rental services allow you to borrow items for a month or so, letting you try different styles without having to commit to a purchase. Stylist-curated boxes provide you with a selection of pieces that you can choose to either buy or return. Each subscription company has its own fashion identity. You'll find services that focus on budget-friendly workwear, designer apparel, and everything in between. Not all are size-inclusive, however, so we've put together a list of the best plus-size clothing subscriptions that cater to all bodies. Best Plus-Size Clothing Subscriptions of 2023 Trendiest: Nuuly Best for Shopaholics: Stitch Fix Best for High-End Fashion: Rent the Runway Best Personalization: Dia & Co Best for Full Outfits: Stylogic Most Flexible: Gwynnie Bee Best on a Budget: Fashion to Figure Closet Trendiest: Nuuly Nuuly Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: $98/monthSize Range: 00 to 40W, XXS to 5XNumber of items per box: 6Pros & Cons Pros Has a fashion-forward selectionCan browse all styles before signing upCan purchase rental items from your box Cons Not all items come in plus sizesPlans are relatively inflexible Why It Made the List Nuuly is a clothing rental service by URBN, the parent company of Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Free People. As such, its clothing inventory includes many fashion-forward, seasonally trending pieces by those brands, plus items by other designers. Compared to other subscription services, Nuuly's inventory skews more thematic, covering bohemian, edgy, whimsical, and even country-chic styles. Conveniently, you can browse its offerings before signing up. If you enroll, you'll be able to select six items to rent for a month for $98. If you want more than six, you can add up to four additional pieces per box for $20 apiece. One major downside to Nuuly is that since you only receive one shipment per month, you may end up stuck with items that don't fit. Additionally, Nuuly isn't exclusively plus size, so some items might only be offered in straight sizes. Still, given the breadth of Nuuly's inventory, you're more than likely to find enough items to fill your box each month. Best for Shopaholics: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: From $20/deliverySize Range: 0 to 24W, XS to 3XNumber of items per box: 5Pros & Cons Pros Large range of brands and stylesCan leave notes for your stylist about what you needDoesn't require a subscription Cons Stylist may not get your style right on the first tryYou can't choose what you're going to get Why It Made the List If you've always dreamed of having a personal stylist to help you shop, a stylist-curated clothing box from Stitch Fix might be a good option for you. After taking a very detailed survey about your size, fit, and style preferences, Stitch Fix will send your details to a stylist, who will curate a box of five items (including accessories and shoes, if you so desire) that will be shipped to your door for $20. You then get to decide if you'd like to purchase any or all of the items in the box, with that $20 being credited to your purchase. The service has a huge range of products — it claims to stock more than 1,000 brands and styles — making it a great choice for anyone looking to really build up their wardrobe. On the plus side, the stress of shopping is taken out of your hands, as a Stitch Fix subscription presents you with a selection of clothing that should suit you. That said, it sometimes takes a while to figure out how to best convey what you're looking for to your stylist. There's no direct communication involved; you can leave notes for your stylist, but you aren't able to have a conversation with them. Best for High-End Fashion: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: From $94/monthSize Range: 00 to 22Number of items per box: 5 to 20Pros & Cons Pros Has a massive range of designer itemsOffers accessoriesCan customize a plan to suit your needs each month Cons Only moderately size-inclusiveMore expensive than other services Why It Made the List There's a reason the company calls itself Rent the Runway. With RTR, as it's known, you can rent designer items that are often valued at hundreds of dollars apiece. The company was originally known for its one-time formalwear rentals, but it now offers (relatively pricey) monthly memberships that give you access to its impressive inventory, with thousands of pieces that range from gowns and jewelry to bags and athleisure. RTR's rental system is a little complicated. You select the number of items you'd like to rent at a time and then choose the number of times you want to be able to swap those items in a given month. Once you figure the system out, though, it's easy to develop a routine that fits your schedule. Rent the Runway's subscription plan goes up to size 22, but some featured designers do not make clothing above size 16. Best Personalization: Dia & Co Dia & Co Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: From $20/deliverySize Range: 10 to 32, 0X to 5XNumber of items per box: 5Pros & Cons Pros Sells plus sizes exclusivelyStylists curate themed boxesYou can choose some items in your box Cons Takes time to sync with your stylistClothing can be rather expensive Why It Made the List Dia & Co is an online shop for plus-size clothing that sells both its own brand and other brands. It also has a personal stylist program called Style Boxes, in which stylists will curate a box of clothing specifically for you for just $20. Once you receive it, you can purchase any items you'd like to keep. Dia & Co's boxes are a bit more personalized than those of competitors. You can select up to three items from the company's inventory to be included in your box, with the stylist picking the other two. This both guides the stylist and guarantees that you'll get at least a few items that you want. If you're feeling adventurous and would rather leave everything up to your stylist, you can do that too. Dia & Co's stylists also put together cute themed boxes, like the vacation-ready Getaway Box and the Zodiac Box, which is tailored to star signs. Dia & Co's clothing is a little expensive, but the company offers a wide variety of styles, from workwear to weekend apparel. With such a range, it can take some time to get your stylist on the same page. As with Stitch Fix, you don't have direct communication with your stylist, instead providing input through a style quiz and notes. Best for Full Outfits: Stylogic Stylogic Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: From $20/deliverySize Range: 12 to 36Number of items per box: 5Pros & Cons Pros Boxes contain full outfits with accessories and shoesCan talk to your stylist via instant messengerFocuses on plus-size clothing Cons Can't select items in your boxRelatively few casual pieces in inventory Why It Made the List Stylogic is a stylist-curated clothing box that, like other similar services, costs $20 per shipment. But there are two ways in which the company is a cut above the rest. First, you can actually message your stylist directly to help ensure they put together a box that's ideally suited to you. Second, Stylogic stylists put together cohesive outfits with the five items in each box, which makes the service a bit more like a genuine personal stylist. Stylogic's inventory skews formal. We're not talking black tie, but you're more likely to wear these outfits to the office or to a swanky bar than you are to your local cafe or your kid's playdate. Unfortunately, you can't search Stylogic's inventory before registering, so you'll just have to hope for the best with your stylist. Most Flexible: Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: From $49/deliverySize Range: 10 to 32Number of items per box: 1 to 10Pros & Cons Pros Plans for anywhere from one to 10 items per orderCan view inventory before signing upUnlimited number of orders per month Cons Focuses on dresses, with limited options for other garmentsDoesn't offer accessories or shoes Why It Made the List Gwynnie Bee is perhaps the most flexible plus-size clothing rental service out there. You can choose how many items you'd like to rent at a time — from one item for $49 per month to 10 items for $199 per month — and then return and reorder new shipments with that many items as many times as you'd like throughout the course of the month. Gwynnie Bee has a fairly large inventory of items that are largely appropriate for the office, and if you time your shipments just right, you might have a new outfit for each workday of the month. Its focus is primarily on dresses, and there's a limited selection of separates and other garments. While Gwynnie Bee has a reasonably high volume of items in its closet, the overall style is a little conservative and less high-design. Renting from Gwynnie Bee is more about being comfortable than it is about taking fashion risks. The company also doesn't supply any shoes or accessories. Best on a Budget: Fashion to Figure Closet Fashion to Figure Sign Up Now Key SpecsPrice: From $55/monthSize Range: 0X to 4XNumber of items per box: 3 or 5Pros & Cons Pros Has a relatively low costFocuses on plus-size clothingCan buy items for 50 percent off retail price Cons Insurance isn't includedClothing quality is mediocre Why It Made the List Fashion to Figure is a plus-size clothing brand that runs a rental program called FTF Closet. While you can simply purchase plus-size clothing off Fashion to Figure's website, you can pay a monthly fee to rent pieces, too; it costs $55 per month to rent three items. FTF Closet's selection only includes Fashion to Figure items. Their quality is admittedly not as good as pieces from other services, but the flip side of that is their low cost. Note that if you want insurance on the clothes, you'll have to pay an extra $5 per month. One of the perks of FTF Closet membership is that anything you rent can be purchased at 50 percent off its retail value. With a wide selection, from business casual clothing to night-out fits, there are plenty of options for members. Frequently Asked Questions Do plus-size clothing subscriptions offer an inclusive size range? Some plus-size clothing subscriptions offer an inclusive size range that covers straight sizes as well as plus sizes. Others focus solely on plus-size clothing. As for the maximum size, it can range from 22 to 40W. It's worth noting that there's no official designation of what constitutes straight versus plus sizes. Some people and organizations consider size 18 and up plus size; others consider it 14 and up. Each plus-size clothing subscription service has a different range of sizes; it's not a one-size-fits-all situation, pun intended. Do plus-size clothing subscriptions cost more than other services? No. Most clothing subscription services cost the same whether you're shopping for straight sizes or plus sizes. This is especially true of rental services, which charge flat fees, no matter the size. When it comes to styling subscription boxes, the fee for the service is the same, but the price of individual items might be more. Plus-size clothing often costs more to purchase. Is a clothing subscription box cheaper than buying new clothes? It might be, but there are many variables involved. There are two types of clothing subscription boxes: rentals and stylist-curated boxes. Rental subscriptions are often cheaper than buying new clothes, as you pay a monthly fee. In some cases, you might only pay $100 per month to rent clothing worth hundreds of dollars. With stylist-curated boxes, the company's ultimate goal is for you to purchase the new clothing in those boxes, and those items may or may not come at a discount. Can you return or exchange items in a clothing subscription box? It depends on the policy of each company but, generally, yes. Clothing from rental services will always be returned unless you opt to purchase it. You can return items in stylist-curated boxes, too. You'll pay for the stylist's service, plus any items you'd like to keep; anything you want to return, you send back. Most clothing subscription companies that offer stylist-curated boxes let you exchange items in your box for different sizes, and most returns and exchanges are free, as they're often included in the membership fee. Methodology To determine the best plus-size clothing subscription boxes, we evaluated more than two dozen services based on the following criteria: Subscription priceSize rangeAmount of items per boxShipping capabilitiesProduct varietyBrand varietyRental or try-on periodAvailable discountsAccess to customer service Plus-size clothing subscriptions with a wide range of sizes, relatively affordable pricing, and free shipping performed particularly well. Additionally, services that provide a generous number of items in each delivery, offer purchasing discounts, and feature a large selection of brands were given extra points in the scoring phase. Companies with a limited delivery scope did not make it past the initial research stage.