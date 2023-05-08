7 Plus-Size Clothing Subscriptions That Actually Send Cute Pieces

There are two main types of clothing subscriptions. Rental services allow you to borrow items for a month or so, letting you try different styles without having to commit to a purchase. Stylist-curated boxes provide you with a selection of pieces that you can choose to either buy or return. Each subscription company has its own fashion identity. You'll find services that focus on budget-friendly workwear, designer apparel, and everything in between. Not all are size-inclusive, however, so we've put together a list of the best plus-size clothing subscriptions that cater to all bodies.

Shopping for clothing — especially plus-size clothing — can be a headache. But it doesn't have to be. A clothing subscription can help you push your fashion boundaries and refresh your closet on the regular, without having to pay a fortune. You can even tap into the expertise of a personal stylist to help you find your best style and fit.

Trendiest: Nuuly Nuuly Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $98/month

$98/month Size Range: 00 to 40W, XXS to 5X

00 to 40W, XXS to 5X Number of items per box: 6 Pros & Cons Pros Has a fashion-forward selection

Can browse all styles before signing up

Can purchase rental items from your box Cons Not all items come in plus sizes

Plans are relatively inflexible Why It Made the List Nuuly is a clothing rental service by URBN, the parent company of Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Free People. As such, its clothing inventory includes many fashion-forward, seasonally trending pieces by those brands, plus items by other designers. Compared to other subscription services, Nuuly's inventory skews more thematic, covering bohemian, edgy, whimsical, and even country-chic styles. Conveniently, you can browse its offerings before signing up. If you enroll, you'll be able to select six items to rent for a month for $98. If you want more than six, you can add up to four additional pieces per box for $20 apiece. One major downside to Nuuly is that since you only receive one shipment per month, you may end up stuck with items that don't fit. Additionally, Nuuly isn't exclusively plus size, so some items might only be offered in straight sizes. Still, given the breadth of Nuuly's inventory, you're more than likely to find enough items to fill your box each month.

Best for Shopaholics: Stitch Fix Stitch Fix Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: From $20/delivery

From $20/delivery Size Range: 0 to 24W, XS to 3X

0 to 24W, XS to 3X Number of items per box: 5 Pros & Cons Pros Large range of brands and styles

Can leave notes for your stylist about what you need

Doesn't require a subscription Cons Stylist may not get your style right on the first try

You can't choose what you're going to get Why It Made the List If you've always dreamed of having a personal stylist to help you shop, a stylist-curated clothing box from Stitch Fix might be a good option for you. After taking a very detailed survey about your size, fit, and style preferences, Stitch Fix will send your details to a stylist, who will curate a box of five items (including accessories and shoes, if you so desire) that will be shipped to your door for $20. You then get to decide if you'd like to purchase any or all of the items in the box, with that $20 being credited to your purchase. The service has a huge range of products — it claims to stock more than 1,000 brands and styles — making it a great choice for anyone looking to really build up their wardrobe. On the plus side, the stress of shopping is taken out of your hands, as a Stitch Fix subscription presents you with a selection of clothing that should suit you. That said, it sometimes takes a while to figure out how to best convey what you're looking for to your stylist. There's no direct communication involved; you can leave notes for your stylist, but you aren't able to have a conversation with them.

Best for High-End Fashion: Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: From $94/month

From $94/month Size Range: 00 to 22

00 to 22 Number of items per box: 5 to 20 Pros & Cons Pros Has a massive range of designer items

Offers accessories

Can customize a plan to suit your needs each month Cons Only moderately size-inclusive

More expensive than other services Why It Made the List There's a reason the company calls itself Rent the Runway. With RTR, as it's known, you can rent designer items that are often valued at hundreds of dollars apiece. The company was originally known for its one-time formalwear rentals, but it now offers (relatively pricey) monthly memberships that give you access to its impressive inventory, with thousands of pieces that range from gowns and jewelry to bags and athleisure. RTR's rental system is a little complicated. You select the number of items you'd like to rent at a time and then choose the number of times you want to be able to swap those items in a given month. Once you figure the system out, though, it's easy to develop a routine that fits your schedule. Rent the Runway's subscription plan goes up to size 22, but some featured designers do not make clothing above size 16.

Best Personalization: Dia & Co Dia & Co Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: From $20/delivery

From $20/delivery Size Range: 10 to 32, 0X to 5X

10 to 32, 0X to 5X Number of items per box: 5 Pros & Cons Pros Sells plus sizes exclusively

Stylists curate themed boxes

You can choose some items in your box Cons Takes time to sync with your stylist

Clothing can be rather expensive Why It Made the List Dia & Co is an online shop for plus-size clothing that sells both its own brand and other brands. It also has a personal stylist program called Style Boxes, in which stylists will curate a box of clothing specifically for you for just $20. Once you receive it, you can purchase any items you'd like to keep. Dia & Co's boxes are a bit more personalized than those of competitors. You can select up to three items from the company's inventory to be included in your box, with the stylist picking the other two. This both guides the stylist and guarantees that you'll get at least a few items that you want. If you're feeling adventurous and would rather leave everything up to your stylist, you can do that too. Dia & Co's stylists also put together cute themed boxes, like the vacation-ready Getaway Box and the Zodiac Box, which is tailored to star signs. Dia & Co's clothing is a little expensive, but the company offers a wide variety of styles, from workwear to weekend apparel. With such a range, it can take some time to get your stylist on the same page. As with Stitch Fix, you don't have direct communication with your stylist, instead providing input through a style quiz and notes.

Best for Full Outfits: Stylogic Stylogic Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: From $20/delivery

From $20/delivery Size Range: 12 to 36

12 to 36 Number of items per box: 5 Pros & Cons Pros Boxes contain full outfits with accessories and shoes

Can talk to your stylist via instant messenger

Focuses on plus-size clothing Cons Can't select items in your box

Relatively few casual pieces in inventory Why It Made the List Stylogic is a stylist-curated clothing box that, like other similar services, costs $20 per shipment. But there are two ways in which the company is a cut above the rest. First, you can actually message your stylist directly to help ensure they put together a box that's ideally suited to you. Second, Stylogic stylists put together cohesive outfits with the five items in each box, which makes the service a bit more like a genuine personal stylist. Stylogic's inventory skews formal. We're not talking black tie, but you're more likely to wear these outfits to the office or to a swanky bar than you are to your local cafe or your kid's playdate. Unfortunately, you can't search Stylogic's inventory before registering, so you'll just have to hope for the best with your stylist.

Most Flexible: Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: From $49/delivery

From $49/delivery Size Range: 10 to 32

10 to 32 Number of items per box: 1 to 10 Pros & Cons Pros Plans for anywhere from one to 10 items per order

Can view inventory before signing up

Unlimited number of orders per month Cons Focuses on dresses, with limited options for other garments

Doesn't offer accessories or shoes Why It Made the List Gwynnie Bee is perhaps the most flexible plus-size clothing rental service out there. You can choose how many items you'd like to rent at a time — from one item for $49 per month to 10 items for $199 per month — and then return and reorder new shipments with that many items as many times as you'd like throughout the course of the month. Gwynnie Bee has a fairly large inventory of items that are largely appropriate for the office, and if you time your shipments just right, you might have a new outfit for each workday of the month. Its focus is primarily on dresses, and there's a limited selection of separates and other garments. While Gwynnie Bee has a reasonably high volume of items in its closet, the overall style is a little conservative and less high-design. Renting from Gwynnie Bee is more about being comfortable than it is about taking fashion risks. The company also doesn't supply any shoes or accessories.