The Best Curve-Friendly Amazon Fashion Finds, According to Popular Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers
Fall is the perfect time to update your wardrobe, and Amazon is bursting with budget-friendly options for all body shapes. If you're on the hunt for flattering dresses, high-waisted jeans, or cozy cardigans to flatter your curves this season, look no further.
We asked four popular plus-size fashion bloggers who are always serving looks on social media to dish on the Amazon finds that genuinely worked for their figures — and probed deeper to get the 411 on sizing, fit, and quality of each piece. Consider this your cheat sheet to looking utterly fabulous this autumn.
Colette Hanna of Coco's Curvy Closet
Colette regularly features Amazon finds on her page and this emerald green bodycon look (which is under $30) stopped us in our tracks.
"This green dress hits every mark for me. I love how it fits because it has enough stretch to hug my curves and smoothes everything out. It's not see through, the material is thick enough for fall and winter, and I love the rich emerald color. I loved this dress so much that I bought it in navy and black as well," Hanna told PEOPLE.
Buy It! Shekiss Bodycon Sweater Dress, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Danique Jewelry Birthstone Ring, $45; amazon.com
"I think my favorite part is that this dress comes with a built-in belt tie around the waist which really brings the look together. If you're looking for a dress to wear for a special night out or fun event, I highly recommend this one!" Hanna added.
Another killer outfit from Colette was this one which featured a few versatile separates that can be worn in a multitude of ways.
"Together it all works; but separately these pieces are just so versatile. For instance, this kimono can be worn with a little black dress (as pictured), or it can be paired with a tank and jeans for a more casual vibe. For summer, I could pair this with a swimsuit for an elevated pool look. It's soft, lightweight, and so good that I bought it in three colors," she said.
Buy It! Dokotoo Fashion Print Kimono, $26.98 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
"The Amelia square tank midi dress is one of my all-time favorite finds on Amazon. The sizing on this dress is perfect, it hugs all of my curves just right. I usually wear a size 16-18 and was able to order XXL in this dress. Highly recommended for work, a nice dinner with friends, or date night," Hanna added.
Buy It!, Amelia Square Neck Tank Midi Dress, $37.08–$39.90; amazon.com
"This entire outfit was under $130, but it definitely does not feel or wear that way. The quality was not sacrificed here and I think that's what's most important. In a world where plus-size women are still looking for inclusivity in sizing, it's nice to have a marketplace as large as Amazon to offer us such variety, access, and affordability," she said.
Rachel Richardson of Lovely in LA
For an effortless daytime look, you can't go wrong with a cozy cardigan sweater and high-waisted jeans; and Richardson, who's been blogging for nine years, knows a quality piece when she sees one.
"As someone who is always on the go, I love items that are not only stylish but comfortable as well. This size inclusive, essential lightweight cardigan from Amazon is the perfect fall transition piece for daily wear," Richardson commented. "Layer with your favorite T-shirt or bodysuit and pair with leggings or your favorite pair of jeans for a more polished look. This cardigan will comfortably take you from running errands to working at home in style."
Buy It!, Amazon Essentials Cardigan Sweater, $32.80; amazon.com
"It's no secret, I love a good skinny jean with stretch. Not only are these some of the most comfortable jeans I own, but they fit and flatter you in all the right ways. Plus, there are several ways to style them to make them look trendy and chic for fall," she added.
Buy It!, Slink High Rise Skinny Jeans, $88; amazon.com
Allison Teng of Curvy Girl Chic
Teng is also a big fan of oversized sweaters that can be worn in various ways. This sweet style features a lived-in look and even has practical front pockets, too.
"I love this open, textured knit cardigan for fall! The slouchy fit and open weave make it perfect for styling with casual dresses or jeans. It also comes in eight different colors, so there's something for everyone," she said.
Buy It! Yskkt Open Front Cardigan, $25.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Alissa Wilson of Stylish Curves
And finally, for upcoming formal occasions and fancy holiday events, you can't go wrong with this festive full skirt. Wilson highly recommends this stunner because it looks much more expensive than it is.
"I love the movement of this skirt and how glam it looks. It's a statement piece that you can wear year round," Wilson tells PEOPLE.
Buy It! Making the Cut Sequin Skirt, $119.90; amazon.com
We're more inspired than ever to do some damage online.