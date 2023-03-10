This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, You'll 'Forget You Are Wearing It' — and It's Up to 74% Off

Is there anything more annoying than having the painful jab of your bra's underwire poking you throughout the day? Thankfully, there are options that are made without wire that still provide the coverage and lift you need without pinching and digging into your skin.

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra is a popular option at Amazon, and it's up to 74 percent off right now. Thousands of shoppers who were in search of a bra that could hold up "the girls" found relief in this "extremely comfortable" Playtex bra thanks to the full-coverage design that customers say "fits like a glove." While prices vary depending on which size and color you opt for, you can snag one for as little as $10.

Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Gentle Peach, $9.99–-$14.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

From its moisture-wicking fabric to its built-in back support, it's no wonder that the best-selling everyday bra has over 40,000 five-star ratings. It's also made with wide cushioned straps that can help alleviate shoulder pressure for long-lasting comfort.

The customer-loved bra comes in a wide selection of sizes that range from 36B to 46G, and many shoppers couldn't resist buying multiple. Plus, they are available in 12 colors, including neutrals, pastels, and bright hues such as nude, black, gentle peach, and blue velvet. The brand recommends hand washing your bra to ensure it doesn't tear or shrink.

"You will forget you are wearing it! This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn," a reviewer wrote. "It is so nice not to be bouncing around when you walk but yet not feel like you are being smashed. This is truly an all-day bra," another shopper said.

A third five-star reviewer explained how the bra was great for their bigger bust size. "Very supportive and fits nice and tight, which is also how I like it," they said. "[It's] comfortable on the shoulders and doesn't seem to pinch anywhere. I will continue ordering these bras for years to come."

We don't know how long these savings will last, so head to Amazon now to try the Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra before this discount expires.

Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Nude, $15.40 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Blue Velvet, $17.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Toffee, $17.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in White, $15 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.