This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, You'll 'Forget You Are Wearing It' — and It's Up to 74% Off

“This is truly an all-day bra”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Tout
Photo: People / Bare Necessities

Is there anything more annoying than having the painful jab of your bra's underwire poking you throughout the day? Thankfully, there are options that are made without wire that still provide the coverage and lift you need without pinching and digging into your skin.

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra is a popular option at Amazon, and it's up to 74 percent off right now. Thousands of shoppers who were in search of a bra that could hold up "the girls" found relief in this "extremely comfortable" Playtex bra thanks to the full-coverage design that customers say "fits like a glove." While prices vary depending on which size and color you opt for, you can snag one for as little as $10.

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Gentle Peach, $9.99–-$14.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

From its moisture-wicking fabric to its built-in back support, it's no wonder that the best-selling everyday bra has over 40,000 five-star ratings. It's also made with wide cushioned straps that can help alleviate shoulder pressure for long-lasting comfort.

The customer-loved bra comes in a wide selection of sizes that range from 36B to 46G, and many shoppers couldn't resist buying multiple. Plus, they are available in 12 colors, including neutrals, pastels, and bright hues such as nude, black, gentle peach, and blue velvet. The brand recommends hand washing your bra to ensure it doesn't tear or shrink.

"You will forget you are wearing it! This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn," a reviewer wrote. "It is so nice not to be bouncing around when you walk but yet not feel like you are being smashed. This is truly an all-day bra," another shopper said.

A third five-star reviewer explained how the bra was great for their bigger bust size. "Very supportive and fits nice and tight, which is also how I like it," they said. "[It's] comfortable on the shoulders and doesn't seem to pinch anywhere. I will continue ordering these bras for years to come."

We don't know how long these savings will last, so head to Amazon now to try the Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra before this discount expires.

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Nude, $15.40 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Blue Velvet, $17.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in Toffee, $17.99 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in White, $15 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Aniston BaubleBar Alidia Rings
Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Nicole Kidman attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
The Shampoo and Conditioner Nicole Kidman Uses for Thicker, Fuller Hair Is on Sale This Weekend
Meghan Markle mules TOUT
Meghan Markle Grabbed Lunch in the Practical Spring Shoe Style You Can Get for $33
Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston BaubleBar Alidia Rings
Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Julia Fox is seen on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Rita Ora is seen heading to the studio to finish her album after releasing her first single "You Only Love Me" on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Julia Fox and Rita Ora Are Wearing This New Chunky Ugg Slide You're About to See Everywhere
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpaNXsouL8-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link christiebrinkley Verified Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question , just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out ! Happy Sunday! 🌊🌊 https://www.amazon.com/Dokotoo-Womens-Distressed-Boyfriend-Stretch/dp/B0968FPJ82/ Dokotoo Women's Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans Ripped Hole Boyfriend Denim Pants
Christie Brinkley Hit the Beach in Comfy and Breathable Jeans That Are Perfect for Spring
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 500 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Deeply Discounted Right Now
Amazon Spring Wedding Guest Dresses
10 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Lea Michele's Everyday Earrings
Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and More Celebs Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's on Sale
Lala Kent Amazon Live Tout
Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers
Under-$50 Ruffle Dress Roundup tout
11 Ruffle Dresses for Spring That You Can Score on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
STQ Womens Slip On Sneakers
Shoppers Can 'Walk All Day' in These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers — and You Can Get Them for Up to 59% Off
Hilary Duff Ribbed Dress Tout
Hilary Duff's Ribbed Dress Is the Winter-to-Spring Style We've Been Looking For
Spring Blouses Under $50 Amazon Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These 10 Spring Blouses — and They're All Under $32
CHARMKING 3 Pairs Copper Compression Socks
These Best-Selling Compression Socks Kept My Legs Comfortable After 30+ Hours of Flying, and They're on Sale
Aerie Tops Up to 50% Off
Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time
Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Olivia Wilde Put an Edgy Spin on the Pants Style Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Keep Wearing
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Score Birkenstock Sandals for Just $50
Sofia Coppola x Uniqlo
Calling Sofia Coppola Fans: Uniqlo Just Launched Merch for 'Marie Antoinette,' 'Lost in Translation,' and More