Cozy Holiday Pajamas with Matching Robes and Slippers Are Up to 40% Off at This Celeb-Backed Brand

PJ Place ambassadors Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have showed off the comfy sets

By
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PJ Place Sale
Photo: PJ Place

Can you ever really have too many pajama sets?

After all, the feeling of slipping into a pair of soft PJs on the chilliest of nights is truly unmatched. Luckily, PJ Place has a collection of sleepwear and loungewear options that are made to be snuggled into, and for a limited time, they are all on sale.

The PJ Place, a new sleepwear destination for adults created by The Children's Place, serves up comfortable products, such as faux fur slippers and flannel robes. These 'fits can serve as the ultimate work-from-home uniform and make for a holiday gift for the lover of all things comfy in your life. Plus, celebrities like Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron have partnered up with the clothing brand and are cozying up in their comfiest sets.

Right now, you can score up to 40 percent off PJ Place's entire collection during the brand's early Black Friday sale, which has sizes up to XXXL. The sitewide sale includes discounts on everything, like a fuzzy robe and four-piece sleep bundles, but you'll want to act fast, as these deals are only available until November 16. And to help you upgrade your sleep experience, we pulled out the sale's best deals.

Shop Sleep and Loungewear on Sale at PJ Place:

One standout item from the brand is the Long Sleeve Champagne Pajama Set, which Jenner and Kardashian modeled together for the brand's launch. The coordinated sleepwear is made from 100 percent jersey modal, a light and breathable fabric ideal for curling up for a snooze. The Good American founder called the set "perfect for girls' night in," evident by its pale blush hue and all-over champagne print.

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Long Sleeve Champagne Modal Pajama Set, $48.97 (orig. $69.95); pjplace.com

If a simpler style is more in line with your at-home attire, the classic Modal Pajama Sets are sure to become your longtime sleep companions. The long-sleeve pajamas are made from that same second-skin-like fabric and are available in three classic colors: black, gray, and pale blush. The button-front top has a chest pocket and the pants have a pull-on elasticized waistband with a drawstring so you can customize the fit.

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Modal Pajama Top and Pants Set, $48.97 (orig. $69.95); pjplace.com

A pair of go-to slippers is a non-negotiable for the colder months. PJ Place's faux fur slippers will have your feet looking and feeling like pure luxury. They're made of 100 percent polyester faux fur and feature an open-front, criss-cross top. And you can snag a pair for just $18 right now.

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Faux Fur Criss Cross Slippers,$17.97 (orig. $29.95); pjplace.com

Then, top off any nighttime look with the Nap Queen Accessory Bundle. The 100 percent satin kit has all the sleep necessities: a faux satin pillowcase, eye mask, and scrunchie, all in a drawstring storage bag, for an unbeatable $21.

Create a full-body sleep experience from head to toe during this PJ Place early Black Friday sale event, and check out more options below.

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Nap Queen 4-Piece Accessory Set, $20.97 (orig. $34.95); pjplace.com

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Teddy Robe, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); pjplace.com

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Modal Pajama Top and Shorts Set, $41.97 (orig. $59.95); pjplace.com

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Plaid Flannel Robe, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); pjplace.com

PJ Place Sale
PJ Place

Buy It! Deco Slippers, $17.97 (orig. $29.95); pjplace.com

