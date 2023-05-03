Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's New Sleepwear Collection Is 'Colorful, Gorgeous, and So Comfy' — and All Under $25

The PJ sets, robes, and nightgowns feature floral designs and bright colors

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 04:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas TOUT
Photo: People / Walmart

If you're tired of wearing the same old tattered sweats and T-shirts to bed every night, take this as a sign — it's time to simply retire those ratty tees, questionable gym shorts, and bathrobes that have seen better days and invest in quality sleepwear. And you can find cute and cozy pajamas, nightgowns, and robes from Ree Drummond, all available at Walmart.

Drummond launched the Pioneer Woman fashion line at Walmart in 2021, and last year she added dreamy pajamas to the collection. Now, Drummond has officially released her new summer styles.

"The new summer collection of Pioneer Woman sleepwear is here, and it's bright, colorful, gorgeous, and so comfy. The robes are my favorite, my girls love the short sets, and I think you'll love it all," Drummond shared in a post on Instagram, in which she modeled the new pieces alongside her daughter Alex.

The Pioneer Woman star has thought of everything when it comes to this sleepwear collection: There are pajamas, sleep gowns, and even elegant robes available in a variety of vibrant colors, including her signature pretty patterns. Plus, everything in the collection is less than $25, so you can upgrade your sleep attire while staying on budget.

Shop Sleepwear from the Pioneer Woman Summer Collection

This Camisole and Shorts Pajama Set is sure to be a fun upgrade from your usual loungewear and promises tons of functionality The top and shorts both have a loose fit ideal for those lazy Sundays spent lounging around, and they can easily be worn separately with other PJ pieces, too. The camisole top has a gathered front neckline and the shorts have a stretchy elastic waist that adds to the set's relaxed comfort.

The soft challis fabric will keep you cool and comfortable for some well-deserved beauty rest all night. Plus, the shorts have pockets, and a pair of PJs with pockets is a real game-changer. After all, we all need somewhere to place our nighttime snacks.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas
Walmart

Buy It: The Pioneer Woman Camisole and Shorts Pajama Set in Mango, $19.98; walmart.com

Are you more of a one-piece fan when it comes to sleepwear? The Knit Sleep Gown is the ultimate modern update to the old-school nightgown. This light-as-air tunic will drape over you for a relaxed silhouette thanks to its swing-like hem that affords plenty of comfort, mobility, and breezy bliss. It has adjustable straps and a gathered neckline with a tassel-tie front, and these small design details make the sleep dress cute enough to wear both sleeping and wearing around the house.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Knit Sleep Gown, $19.98; walmart.com

There's nothing better than stepping out of the shower or bath and immediately wrapping up in a soft robe. Drummond's favorite piece from the collection is this bright, colorful robe that you can snap up for just $20. It is made from 100 percent polyester and has a self-tie belt and interior ties, which ensures a comfortable and easy fit.

It also has a plunging V-neckline and is roughly knee-length, so it's great to wear when diving into your skincare routine, shaving, and other self-care practices. Even better, it makes for a fantastic and practical Mother's Day Gift that Mom will get plenty of use out of during the summer.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Sleeves and Hem Robe in Cream, $19.98; walmart.com

Right when you get home after a long day, changing into your favorite comfy clothes is often what most people do first. great. If that means jumping straight into your pajamas, check out the Two-Piece Floral Pajama Set that is ideal for hanging out before bedtime. Both pieces are meant to have a relaxed fit and are made from a polyester-spandex blend. The pants have an elastic waistband, so there is no fussing with any buttons or zippers, and the top has a wide hem and a V-neckline.

PIONEER WOMAN LONG SLEEVE TOP PJ
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Top with Lace and Pants Pajama 2-Piece Set in Floral Stencil, $22.98; walmart.com

No matter your style, you're sure to find some new pajamas from The Pioneer Woman Summer Sleepwear Collection that you can wear on repeat this spring and summer. Sizes are already selling out, so keep scrolling to check out the pieces in more colors and patterns below, and add your favorites to your cart now.

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Camisole and Shorts Pajama Set in Cream, $19.98; walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Sleeves and Hem Robe in Deep Lake, $19.98; walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Knit Sleep Gown in Scarlet, $19.98; walmart.com

PIONEER WOMAN LONG SLEEVE TOP PJ
Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Top with Lace and Pants Pajama 2-Piece Set in Primrose Floral, $22.98; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring
Nordstrom Rack Summer-Ready Dresses Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
Solawave Wand 2.0 Launch Tout
Hollywood's Favorite Skincare Wand Just Got an Upgrade That Makes It Even More Powerful and User-Friendly
Related Articles
Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring
Nordstrom Rack Summer-Ready Dresses Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
RUNNING GIRL High Impact Sports Bras for Women Tout
This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sports Bra That Shoppers Compare to Name Brands Is on Sale for $24 at Amazon
BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts Tout
These 'Comfy and Breathable' Bike Shorts 'Prevent Chafing' — and They're Under $20 at Amazon
Blouses for Women Fashion
Shoppers Get 'Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Amazon Blouse — and It's on Sale for Just $26
Ree Drummond and Alex Drummond
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex, 25, Celebrates Her 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in this Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now TOUT
Mandy Moore Dresses Her Kids in This Popular Pajama Brand — and It's Having a Major Sale Right Now
Sandra Bullock attends "The Lost City" UK Screening
We Spotted Sandra Bullock in the Comfy Pant Trend Celebrities Resurrect Every Summer
MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Tout
This 'Super Comfy' T-Shirt That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is on Sale Today
Rihanna is seen in Soho on April 25, 2023 in New York City
Rihanna Strolled Through NYC in the Timeless Jean Style Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Spring
Kate Middleton Pointed-Toe Flats TOUT
Kate Middleton's $190 Pointed-Toe Flats Are Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for Only $19
Spanx Wide-Leg White Pants
Spanx's New White Pants Are Totally Opaque — and They're Just Like This Flattering Denim Style Hollywood Loves
EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a romantic getaway in Rome. 22 Apr 2023 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Practical Crossbody Bag Reminds Us of a Timeless Style Kate Middleton Always Carries
Tracee Ellis Ross, reese witherspoon, gwyneth paltrow
Birkenstock Sandals Start at Just $55 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
Bill Hader, Ali Wong TOUT
Ali Wong and Bill Hader Had a Matching Sneaker Moment in the Comfy Brand We've Spotted on Jennifer Garner
XIEERDUO Womens Summer Tops Casual V Neck T Shirts Short Sleeve Shirts Loose Fit Flowy
This 'Versatile' New Top with a Unique Design Detail Is $22 at Amazon Right Now