Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's New Sleepwear Collection Is 'Colorful, Gorgeous, and So Comfy' — and All Under $25

If you're tired of wearing the same old tattered sweats and T-shirts to bed every night, take this as a sign — it's time to simply retire those ratty tees, questionable gym shorts, and bathrobes that have seen better days and invest in quality sleepwear. And you can find cute and cozy pajamas, nightgowns, and robes from Ree Drummond, all available at Walmart.



Drummond launched the Pioneer Woman fashion line at Walmart in 2021, and last year she added dreamy pajamas to the collection. Now, Drummond has officially released her new summer styles.

"The new summer collection of Pioneer Woman sleepwear is here, and it's bright, colorful, gorgeous, and so comfy. The robes are my favorite, my girls love the short sets, and I think you'll love it all," Drummond shared in a post on Instagram, in which she modeled the new pieces alongside her daughter Alex.

The Pioneer Woman star has thought of everything when it comes to this sleepwear collection: There are pajamas, sleep gowns, and even elegant robes available in a variety of vibrant colors, including her signature pretty patterns. Plus, everything in the collection is less than $25, so you can upgrade your sleep attire while staying on budget.

Shop Sleepwear from the Pioneer Woman Summer Collection

This Camisole and Shorts Pajama Set is sure to be a fun upgrade from your usual loungewear and promises tons of functionality The top and shorts both have a loose fit ideal for those lazy Sundays spent lounging around, and they can easily be worn separately with other PJ pieces, too. The camisole top has a gathered front neckline and the shorts have a stretchy elastic waist that adds to the set's relaxed comfort.

The soft challis fabric will keep you cool and comfortable for some well-deserved beauty rest all night. Plus, the shorts have pockets, and a pair of PJs with pockets is a real game-changer. After all, we all need somewhere to place our nighttime snacks.

Walmart

Buy It: The Pioneer Woman Camisole and Shorts Pajama Set in Mango, $19.98; walmart.com

Are you more of a one-piece fan when it comes to sleepwear? The Knit Sleep Gown is the ultimate modern update to the old-school nightgown. This light-as-air tunic will drape over you for a relaxed silhouette thanks to its swing-like hem that affords plenty of comfort, mobility, and breezy bliss. It has adjustable straps and a gathered neckline with a tassel-tie front, and these small design details make the sleep dress cute enough to wear both sleeping and wearing around the house.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Knit Sleep Gown, $19.98; walmart.com

There's nothing better than stepping out of the shower or bath and immediately wrapping up in a soft robe. Drummond's favorite piece from the collection is this bright, colorful robe that you can snap up for just $20. It is made from 100 percent polyester and has a self-tie belt and interior ties, which ensures a comfortable and easy fit.



It also has a plunging V-neckline and is roughly knee-length, so it's great to wear when diving into your skincare routine, shaving, and other self-care practices. Even better, it makes for a fantastic and practical Mother's Day Gift that Mom will get plenty of use out of during the summer.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Sleeves and Hem Robe in Cream, $19.98; walmart.com

Right when you get home after a long day, changing into your favorite comfy clothes is often what most people do first. great. If that means jumping straight into your pajamas, check out the Two-Piece Floral Pajama Set that is ideal for hanging out before bedtime. Both pieces are meant to have a relaxed fit and are made from a polyester-spandex blend. The pants have an elastic waistband, so there is no fussing with any buttons or zippers, and the top has a wide hem and a V-neckline.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Top with Lace and Pants Pajama 2-Piece Set in Floral Stencil, $22.98; walmart.com

No matter your style, you're sure to find some new pajamas from The Pioneer Woman Summer Sleepwear Collection that you can wear on repeat this spring and summer. Sizes are already selling out, so keep scrolling to check out the pieces in more colors and patterns below, and add your favorites to your cart now.

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Camisole and Shorts Pajama Set in Cream, $19.98; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Sleeves and Hem Robe in Deep Lake, $19.98; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Knit Sleep Gown in Scarlet, $19.98; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Top with Lace and Pants Pajama 2-Piece Set in Primrose Floral, $22.98; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.