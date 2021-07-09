Amazon Shoppers Call This Dress the 'Best Cover Up Ever' — and It's on Sale
It's officially beach season, and while you've probably stocked up on plenty of swimsuits for the next few months, you may still be in need of a beach cover up to wear on your way there. Amazon shoppers recommend the Pinziko Summer Dress, which doubles as a regular dress and is currently 31 percent off.
Made from a mix of polyester and spandex, the swimsuit cover up is comfortable, breathable, and lightweight, so you won't get hot while wearing it out and about. Aside from the beach, the racerback dress is also perfect to throw on when you're headed to a summer party or outdoor dinner Available in sizes small to XXL, it comes in an assortment of solid colors, including white, yellow, and green.
It's designed with knotted fringe tassels at the bottom that hang asymmetrically, so you'll want to wash it in cold water or in a mesh laundry bag to prevent the tassels from getting tangled. Plus, many shoppers suggest hanging it to dry to prevent shrinking.
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cover up a five-star rating, calling it "absolutely adorable" and "slimming." One reviewer says it "fits exactly how I would want it to for a swimsuit cover and [I] could comfortably even wear into a pool bar or restaurant."
"I love this dress!" another shared. "I purchased this as a cover up to wear on my honeymoon and it fit so well. That material is stretchy and thicker than what I thought it would be, but that was awesome so I ended up wearing it to dinner as well. I love this dress so much I ended up buying a second one."
"It is the best cover up I've ever had," wrote a third. "It's long, yet short. It's soft and doesn't wrinkle easily. I got lots of compliments on [my] cruise and lots of questions where I got it from. I gotta repeat this: This is the best cover up ever."
Head to Amazon and shop the Pinziko Summer Beach Dress for just $25 while this deal lasts.
