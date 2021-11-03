Amazon Shoppers Call These Leggings the 'Holy Grail of Pants' — and They're $17 for a Limited Time
Whether you're regularly back in the gym slaying sets or have officially adopted a WFH lifestyle — workout-from-home, that is — sporting the right gear is essential to any exercise routine. A great pair of leggings is one basic you can never have too many of, and if it just so happens to come in nearly 40 styles and be on sale, why not take this opportunity to stock up?
The Phisockat High-Waist Leggings are currently 32 percent off with an additional 10 percent coupon on Amazon, where more than 11,000 shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating, calling them the "holy grail of pants." Two leg lengths are available in sizes X-small to XX-large, plus a range of colors and patterns. Shop neutrals like black, gray, and navy, or opt for a bolder camo, leopard, or space dye print. And for the colder months, several colors come in fleece-lined options that are cozy enough for lazy-day wear.
Ultra-flexible four-way stretch allows you to move about freely, though a completely opaque moisture-resistant material makes them thick enough for you to squat, stretch, and sweat without worry. Two side pockets are roomy enough to hold a phone or wallet, while a secret waist pocket can securely store credit cards and keys. Also at the waist, a wide belly button-grazing waistband provides tummy support and compression without digging in.
One five-star reviewer wrote that the design is perfectly flattering on curvier figures. "[The] material is thick and holds you in firmly but comfortably (Translation: The little lumps and bumps are nicely smoothed out). They're high-cut for some extra tummy control, but they're not uncomfortable and they don't create the dreaded muffin top… The pockets are ahhhhmazing!"
"Best leggings I've found in a while.... These leggings are ridiculously comfy and have the perfect compression for working out in. I don't know if I will ever go back to high-end name brands again!" wrote a shopper who compared the quality of the pair to Lululemon and Gymshark. "They have a soft feel to them, not buttery, but soft enough where they feel cozy."
Shop the Phisockat High-Waist Leggings while they're still on sale and see for yourself why Amazon reviewers are saying, "You need these pants in your life."
Buy It! Phisockat High-Waist Leggings, $17.95 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com