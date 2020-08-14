These Sweat-Wicking Bike Shorts Are Climbing Up Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart

“These are some of the softest workout shorts I have ever worn! I was tired of wearing Nike shorts and when sitting on the ground to do crunches or lift you could see everything, so I decided to try a pair of biker shorts,” one reviewer said . “These are not only the cutest style (look exactly as pictured) they also feel amazing! These do not rub, rise up, or give me an uncomfortable wedgie (was doing jump squats, burpees, and running on the day I wore them to gym). The legs stay where they are put, as does the waist. They are squat proof and I received so many compliments!! Also, the waist has two pockets which is great for my gym fob in one and my car key in the other.”