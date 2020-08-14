These Sweat-Wicking Bike Shorts Are Climbing Up Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart

Whether you’ve been on board with the bike shorts trend for years or haven’t yet dipped your toe in, one thing is for sure: It’s one that’s not going anywhere. This year alone we’ve seen many celeb-loved brands launch their own takes on the athleisure staple that seems to be the ideal stand-in for leggings during warmer months.
The best part is that you don’t have to splurge to get the look. Case in point: Persit’s High-Waist Printed Bike Shorts cost no more than $22 a pair, and they’re quickly making a name for themselves as an Amazon shopper favorite.
With more than 2,400 reviews and an overall 4.8-star review, the popular bike shorts have been steadily climbing up Amazon’s best-seller chart. But between the two hidden pockets along the front and back waistband and the squat-proof material, it’s really no surprise why shoppers are buying them in multiple prints.
“These are some of the softest workout shorts I have ever worn! I was tired of wearing Nike shorts and when sitting on the ground to do crunches or lift you could see everything, so I decided to try a pair of biker shorts,” one reviewer said . “These are not only the cutest style (look exactly as pictured) they also feel amazing! These do not rub, rise up, or give me an uncomfortable wedgie (was doing jump squats, burpees, and running on the day I wore them to gym). The legs stay where they are put, as does the waist. They are squat proof and I received so many compliments!! Also, the waist has two pockets which is great for my gym fob in one and my car key in the other.”
The super soft fabric is also sweat-wicking, so whether you’re running errands or working out, you’ll stay cool and comfortable. What’s more, the high-rise cut is meant to hug your body without feeling too constricting, but instead will comfortably move with you.
“I love them! They are extremely comfortable and soft,” another shopper added . “They are very stretchy—you don’t feel totally compressed and uncomfortable. It does a good job of hiding the tummy. There’s no chafing because of the length. These shorts DO NOT SHOW ANY SWEAT. It’s like it completely wicks away any moisture. I will be buying more and have recommended it to my friends. Please get more colors!”
There’s a reason the comfortable and versatile bike short trend is here to stay. You can head to Amazon to snag the affordable pair shoppers are falling for in five different prints.
