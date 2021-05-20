35 Exclusive Fashion Deals You Can Get from the PEOPLE Shopping Event — Including Celeb-Loved Denim
In case you missed it, the first-ever PEOPLE Shopping Event kicked off yesterday! The day was packed with live beauty tutorials, product demonstrations, and a slew of incredible discounts. Today, it's all about fashion — and a bunch of popular brands are offering exclusive deals just for PEOPLE readers.
We have discount codes for celebrity-loved labels like Cariuma, the sneakers brand Hollywood heartthrobs and supermodels wear; Kate Spade, the designer label with a royal stamp of approval; and BaubleBar, the jewelry brand practically every A-lister accessorizes with. Plus, you can stock up on those colorful KN95 face masks you've seen tons of celebrities wearing.
This is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe for summer (or to finally purchase what's been sitting in your cart for months). And if you've been waiting for an excuse to treat yourself, this is it.
Here are seven brands offering PEOPLE Shopping Event deals:
- BaubleBar: Score 20 percent off sitewide with the code PEOPLE20
- Cariuma: Receive $15 off at checkout with the code PEOPLE15
- Frame: Take 20 percent off sitewide with the code PEOPLE20
- Gilt: Shop our curated section of deals from Birkenstock, Hanky Panky, and more
- Kate Spade: Take 20 percent off sitewide with the code PEOPLE20
- Maskc: Get 30 percent off sitewide with the code PEOPLE30
- Satina Leggings on Amazon: Score the brand’s best-sellers for 25 percent off with the code 25PEOPLESHOP
Many of these promo codes discount everything on a given site. That means there are virtually thousands of styles to sift through, but not a lot of time to browse, since these codes expire on Friday, May 21. So we picked five of our favorite styles from each of them to bring you the 35 best deals worth adding to your cart.
Keep scrolling to read more about each brand's exclusive offer and shop our picks!
BaubleBar
The popular jewelry brand has been decorating the fingers, necks, ears, and wrists of A-listers for years. Julia Roberts iconically accessorized with BaubleBar's rainbow Alidia rings back in 2018, Jennifer Lopez has stunned in a pair of sparkling gold pavé earrings, and Lizzo recently wore the Hera necklace during a virtual interview. Meghan Markle is also a known fan of BaubleBar! Prior to dating Prince Harry, she was frequently spotted wearing this now-sold out statement ring.
Today, readers can get 20 percent off everything at BaubleBar with the code PEOPLE20, including the extra-sparkly version of those Roberts-loved rings and Lizzo's pretty paperclip chain necklace. Plus, we're eyeing these gorgeous new beaded statement earrings that come in seven vibrant colors for summer.
Cariuma
To say Cariuma sneakers are some of the buzziest shoes on the Internet is an understatement. The brand's eco-friendly kicks have racked up massive waitlists since their initial drop because yes, they are that good. They've even got the stamp of approval from supermodels and some of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs. Made from ethically sourced materials, the best-selling Cariuma OCA Low sneaker has amassed over 5,600 five-star reviews from customers who rave about their comfortable and lightweight cushioned insoles.
When you enter promo code PEOPLE15 at checkout, you'll receive $15 off your order today. This is a pretty big deal, considering Cariuma rarely has special offers, so now's a really great time to treat yourself to a pair of those OCA Lows or the new Ibi slip-on style.
Frame
When it comes to celeb-loved denim, more often than not, you'll find A-listers wearing Frame jeans. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, and the Hadid sisters are just a few of the celebs who have rocked a pair. While it's best known for its denim, the brand also sells other clothing and accessories that stars love — Mandy Moore and Sienna Miller have both carried its Les Second Large Tote Bag.
For a limited time, you can use the code PEOPLE20 at checkout to receive 20 percent off practically anything from Frame's website (there are a few exclusions). We're loving these '70s-inspired flare jeans that are $48 off and these raw-hem shorts that are now under $150.
Gilt
If you've never shopped at Gilt before, you may want to bookmark the page (and become a member for free!). The online boutique is always full of amazing flash sales on name-brand fashion, designer styles, home goods, kitchen appliances, and so much more. And for the PEOPLE Shopping Event, Gilt curated an exclusive sale that only PEOPLE readers can shop — and everything is under $100!
You'll find discounts on those Birkenstock sandals that so many celebrities own, the cheeky lace thongs that Jennifer Aniston revealed are her favorite undergarments, and bikinis and one-piece swimsuits from a brand Kylie Jenner loves. There's no promo code required to get these discounts, but you'll need to be a Gilt member to shop, which you can become by entering your email address to create a free account.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade is loved by women around the world for its array of pretty handbags with modern and feminine details. The designer label also has popular clothing that has been worn by stars like Mindy Kaling, Taylor Swift, and Kate Middleton, plus a selection of gorgeous jewelry, trendy shoes, and cute wallets.
Right now, you can get anything from Kate Spade for 20 percent off by entering the code PEOPLE20 at checkout. We're loving this adorable colorblock midi dress that's now less than $200 and this chic wicker satchel that's $80 off.
Maskc
Maskc is the brand behind those stylish printed face masks you've been seeing all over Hollywood. And by this point, its pretty KN95 masks are practically taking over. Rihanna was the first celebrity to step out wearing one, and soon after, Hilary Duff shared an Instagram Story wearing one. The skin-friendly masks are similar to the medical-grade N95 options, plus they're FDA-approved.
Since masks are still a necessity, now's a good time to stock up while you can score 30 percent off sitewide at Maskc. Just use the promo code PEOPLE30 at checkout to snag things like a 10-pack of star-loved KN95 masks for just $25 — they come in blush tones, spring hues, and earth tones.
Satina Leggings on Amazon
From your TikTok feed to Amazon's best-sellers list, the Satina leggings are making waves across the Internet thanks to their buttery soft fabric and budget-friendly price. Not only are they available in a huge assortment of colors, but they also come in a variety of different styles — including full-length, capri, and flare — all of which have racked up thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers.
For a limited time, readers can get 25 percent off select Satina leggings by entering our special promo code 25PEOPLESHOP at checkout. That means you can snag its best-sellers with over 37,500 perfect ratings for as little as $11 and its popular flare wide leg pants that have been frequenting TikTok for just $15. Plus, the brand's leggings with pockets are the cheapest they've ever been. With deals this good, the styles are likely to sell out quickly. So grab yourself a few pairs while you still can.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hollywood’s Favorite Stylish Face Masks Are 30% Off When You Use This Special Code
- 35 Exclusive Fashion Deals You Can Get from the PEOPLE Shopping Event — Including Celeb-Loved Denim
- Run, Don’t Walk! Nearly Every Single Casper Mattress Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Vacuums for This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That's 68% Off at Amazon