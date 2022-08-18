The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse at Amazon Is Already on Sale for $23

If your capsule wardrobe is in need of staple tops, shoppers are loving this button-down blouse that just launched on Amazon.

An immediate hit with customers, the Pausus Short-Sleeve Blouse is currently the most popular newly released blouse on the site. In other words, you can find the chiffon top in thousands of shoppers' virtual carts right now. And now's a great time to snap it up for yourself since it's already on sale for 30 percent off.

With button-down closure, a collar, and rolled sleeves, the top is a classic closet basic. It also has other details that make it even cuter, including a front pocket, side slits, and back pleating. The top, which is available in sizes up to XXL, comes in 16 colors, including shades of blue, green, and red. You can also take your pick from black, white, purple, and more. Pricing varies by the color you opt for, but it's on sale for as little as $23 in almost every color option.

Buy It! Pausus Button Down Short-Sleeve Blouse with Pocket, $22.98 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

The airy top has a slightly loose fit, so you can wear it while the weather is still warm. And when fall arrives, throw on a chunky cardigan or a thick jacket over it. Not only can you wear it during different seasons, but you can also dress it up or down for all kinds of occasions. Pair it with slacks or a skirt if you're headed to the office. For a casual brunch, wear it with jeans, jewelry, and a pair of sneakers.

While the top only recently launched, it already has perfect ratings and several glowing reviews from shoppers. They say the "flattering" blouse "drapes beautifully." Others appreciate the "light and airy" material, with one saying, "The fabric has a little stretch and it doesn't easily wrinkle!"

There's no end date listed for this deal, so keep scrolling for more colors, and then head to Amazon to pick up the Pausus Short-Sleeve Blouse before the savings disappear.

