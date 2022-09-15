These Now-$20 Fuzzy Slippers with 22,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are 'Pillows of Comfort,' According to Shoppers

On a cold morning, perhaps one of the first things you want to do when waking up is slide on a pair of warm, soft slippers to keep your feet from having to touch the chilly floor. However, finding the perfect pair of slippers to combine softness, coziness, support, and durability is the challenge.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair that not only meets the criteria, but doesn't break the bank: the popular Parlovable Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers, which are up to 33 percent off in some shades and sizes. That brings the price for many pairs to just $20.

While fuzzy-style slippers can run the risk of making your feet a bit too hot, this pair mitigates that issue, with the open-toe design that allows for airflow while still cushioning your feet. The wide criss-cross straps hold the foot securely and make for a comfortable at-home footwear option.

Plus, the furry material and cross strap design make these slippers much more stylish and cute than the average pair, allowing you to dress up your loungewear looks, without losing an ounce of comfort. Not to mention, you can choose from 13 different colors, like neutral gray or vibrant pink, and each one is on sale now.

The slippers have a few size options in each color: 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10. Because of the open back and toe design, whatever range your normal size falls in should be a good match. They also feature waterproof, anti-slip rubber soles, so even though these slippers are made for indoor use, they won't let you slide on your clean floors or get ruined if you walk through a spill.

The footbed is padded with memory foam, so you really won't want to take these off when you have to put on regular shoes to leave the house. It's no wonder that one reviewer called the slippers a "pillow of comfort on my feet" and another described them as "if heaven were a slipper."

But that's not the only reviewer "obsessed" with these furry slippers. They've garnered over 22,400 five-star ratings and tons of glowing reviews. One shopped called them "the best slippers" and said, "I literally wear these all the time." An additional five-star reviewer enthused, "I gasped when I put them on. They're amazing! So soft."

Grab a pair (or a few) of the Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers for yourself while they're as little as $20.

