These Popular Slippers with Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale
Whether you have cold hardwood floors or you want a little extra comfort for your feet, it's a good idea to invest in a cozy pair of slippers. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a hefty chunk of change for comfy footwear to wear around the house and even outside. Amazon shoppers have found a fluffy pair of slippers that they compare to Uggs — and you can snag them for as low as $18 right now.
The Parlovable Cross Band Slippers are made with soft faux rabbit hair that provides all-around comfort. And for even more cozy support, the insoles are made with memory foam. While they're best for indoor use, the slippers have rubber soles that are waterproof, which means you can wear them outside, too. Shoppers say the cross band top makes the slippers breathable, so even though they're furry, you can wear them year-round.
Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Slippers, $17.99 with Coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
The slippers come in eight colors that are available in three sizes (the brand recommends sizing up if you wear a half size). Now's the best time to shop, because almost all of the colors are currently discounted. The black, caramel, pink, light gray, cream, and turquoise slippers are all on sale for less than $23. But the best deal is on the gray and camel ones, which are currently just $18 with the coupon in the product listing.
The slippers have earned nearly 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers saying that they're super fluffy and "easy to walk in." "These are the softest, most comfortable slippers I've ever worn!" one reviewer wrote. "They are perfect indoor slippers for colder seasons and would be great outdoors in warmer weather."
Even Ugg fans are making the switch to these slippers. "If you're looking to buy a pair of these slippers instead of the Fluff Yeah's by Ugg, go for it!" another customer wrote. "My Ugg slippers were $100 and are nowhere near as soft and comfy as these for a fraction of the cost... I highly recommend a pair of these slippers. They are cute, soft, and comfy, and I'll be buying more colors!"
For cozy foot support you'll never want to take off, grab a pair of these slippers before prices go up.
