One Detail on This T-Shirt Dress Helps It Flatter Every Body Shape

As we near the middle of August, many of us are thinking about ways to transition our summer wardrobes into fall. We still want to wear lightweight dresses to beat the heat, but we’ve reached the point where it makes more sense to invest in pieces that will also work as temperatures begin to drop. Amazon shoppers love this tie-waist T-shirt dress for just that reason — it’s made of a thick-yet-breathable cotton and polyester fabric that easily crosses over between seasons, and it comes with a matching belt that gives you an hourglass shape.