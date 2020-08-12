One Detail on This T-Shirt Dress Helps It Flatter Every Body Shape

As we near the middle of August, many of us are thinking about ways to transition our summer wardrobes into fall. We still want to wear lightweight dresses to beat the heat, but we’ve reached the point where it makes more sense to invest in pieces that will also work as temperatures begin to drop. Amazon shoppers love this tie-waist T-shirt dress for just that reason — it’s made of a thick-yet-breathable cotton and polyester fabric that easily crosses over between seasons, and it comes with a matching belt that gives you an hourglass shape.
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have confessed their love for this universally flattering dress , with many raving about the high-quality material and waist-cinching fit. It’s available in 20 different colors and patterns, and it ranges in size from XS to XL. Most shoppers recommend sizing down. The dress comes with a removable sash that you can use as a belt, and it has convenient pockets.
“This dress is an all around win,” a happy shopper wrote. “Comfortable and stylish! I worked all day then had an impromptu picnic supper and playground time with my grandsons and the dress was great!” We love a versatile dress that can go from the office to an outdoor get-together.
Another added: “This dress fit perfectly, is so comfortable, and can be worn casually or in a business setting. I do not buy clothing online, but I am so glad I took a chance and bought this dress.”
Many reviewers warned not to judge the dress immediately upon receiving the box. “When I first opened the package, the dress looked entirely too big. But I decided to try it on before doing the whole return process. It turned out to fit perfectly. I’ve been getting so many compliments and people asking where I got it from,” a customer said.
This tie-front dress was even a hit among women who don’t typically choose more feminine styles. “I am someone who usually is not confident enough to wear dresses, but wanted to expand my teacher wardrobe to be a little dressier,” a shopper wrote. “I took a chance on this dress and I LOVE IT. It is so extremely soft and fits so good in all of the right places. It hugs your curves without looking lumpy.”
Regardless of your height or size, Amazon shoppers are confident that once you get this dress on and tie the sash around your waist, you’re going to run to buy more. Plus, who doesn’t love a transitional dress that also has pockets? We sure do.
