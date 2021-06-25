These Breathable Linen Shorts Are So Flattering, Amazon Shoppers Are Grabbing Pairs in Every Color
Summer and shorts go hand-in-hand. But, fashionistas know that not every pair is made for super hot weather. If you're constantly being let down by restrictive and heat-absorbing shorts, Amazon shoppers have discovered the perfect pair in the Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts, which are equal parts breathable and stylish.
Made from an airy, lightweight linen material, these shorts offer ventilation when temperatures climb. Their elastic waistband and pull-on design also ensure flexibility and comfort, while their chic ruffle hem detailing adds a stylish flair. Available in sizes small to extra large, the Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts come in 17 fashionable colors and prints, ranging from classic shades like black, beige, and gray to bold hues like mauve, mint, and blue. Certain styles even feature a removable belt for extra support and structure. Oh, and did we mention that they have pockets?!
Buy It! Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts, $21.96 (orig. $23.96); amazon.com
In their reviews, Amazon shoppers praised the shorts for their flattering fit, which made one customer go back for more pairs. "Perfect shorts, I bought every color," the reviewer wrote. "They have a linen look and are forgiving on my curvy body. [The] high-waist is slimming. I wash and hang dry to keep them looking new. Great quality and value!"
They're so comfortable that they even turned one reluctant shopper into a believer. "Love these shorts," they raved. "I don't really wear shorts (I prefer short dresses), but there are times I have to wear shorts. These are light and pretty and just loose enough to run around and be comfortable."
Buy It! Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts, $23.96; amazon.com
Others were impressed with the shorts' versatility. "Nice fabric, looks elegant, comfy, and the strap belt completes the look to make it casual," one customer said. "[A] versatile product. Kind of 'little black dress' style, but as a short." Another added, "[They're] one of my faves that can easily dress up an outfit by tucking my top in."
Ditch your uncomfortable shorts and elevate your summer wardrobe with the Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts on Amazon.