These Breathable Linen Shorts Are So Flattering, Amazon Shoppers Are Grabbing Pairs in Every Color

Made from an airy, lightweight linen material, these shorts offer ventilation when temperatures climb. Their elastic waistband and pull-on design also ensure flexibility and comfort, while their chic ruffle hem detailing adds a stylish flair. Available in sizes small to extra large, the Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts come in 17 fashionable colors and prints, ranging from classic shades like black, beige, and gray to bold hues like mauve, mint, and blue. Certain styles even feature a removable belt for extra support and structure. Oh, and did we mention that they have pockets?!