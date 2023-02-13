Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart Right Now, and These Picks Are on Sale

If you've already grown tired of wearing the same sweaters that have been in your winter wardrobe rotation for the last few months, that simply means it's time to add some new pieces to the mix. And over at Amazon, there are super cozy, top-rated turtlenecks currently on Amazon's best-selling sweaters chart on sale right now.



While there's a lot to be said for a crewneck sweater or cardigan, turtlenecks are timeless and offer a major amount of warmth and comfort, especially the oversized variety. Plus, they're able to work with different outfits, whether you pair them with jeans, a skirt, or leggings, heading out to dinner, into the office, or just hanging at home.



Amazon's best-sellers chart is packed with top-rated picks, and we went ahead and rounded up the cozy oversized turtleneck sweaters you'll want to add to your cart — and prices start at just $17.

Best-Selling Oversized Turtlenecks at Amazon

If you're looking for a sweater with a chunky turtleneck, check out this now-$40 classic cable knit top, which features a ribbed pattern and comes in 23 color options, including black, green, wine, and beige. One reviewer called it "the best sweater I've ever bought," and shared that they've purchased five so far. They said that the tops are "the perfect thickness for winter" and "extremely soft and generously sized." They added, "The turtleneck is also very generous; plenty high and not too loose or too tight."

Buy It! Langwyqu Cable Knit Pullover Turtleneck, $39.89 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Looking for a sweater that has a fun sleeve detail? There's this chunky knit turtleneck that has batwing sleeves, comes in a whopping 45 colors and prints, and is marked down to just $26. One shopper said the slouchy top is their "new go-to sweater" that is "so comfortable and cute. They added, "I get compliments every time I wear it! I love that I can wear it casually around the house or dress it up for work."

Buy It! Saodimallsu Oversized Batwing Turtleneck, $26.05 (orig. $48.98); amazon.com

A striped turtleneck top is another staple you'll want to have in the rotation, and this option from Kirundo has a looser, high neckline that features silver buttons and a ribbed hem. The now-$29 top makes an "excellent" addition to anyone's closet, according to one shopper. "The quality of the sweater is outstanding. The fabric is soft but sturdy and nicely woven. The fit is perfect," they shared.

Buy It! Kirundo Striped Knit Turtleneck, $29.39 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Throwing on an oversized turtleneck is an easy way to stay warm and cozy, and when you know they're backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers, you really can't resist adding a few to your cart. Check out more styles below.

Buy It! Anrabess Asymmetric Long Batwing Turtleneck, $16.99–$42.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck, $31.50 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Ribbed Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Batwing Turtleneck, $43.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Merokeety Knit Turtleneck, $40.84 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

