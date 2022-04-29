The Celeb-Loved Brand Behind the Viral Exercise Dress Just Launched a Dreamy Technicolor Collection for Spring

The sporty and functional workout dress is made out of a nylon-spandex blend that's soft to the touch and moves with you as you play tennis, go for a run, or lounge poolside. It has adjustable straps for a customizable fit and, best of all, built-in shorts that are fully lined and include a pocket on each side big enough for your phone. The swing skirt is flowy and loose, so you can easily perform any activity (or no activity), while the top fits more securely without being too tight. Many of the thousands of five-star reviews for the dress, which comes in 14 total colors and patterns, talk about how comfortable it is. One shopper said that the shorts didn't ride up on them as they went hiking and they loved the dress so much, they bought it in three more colors. Another added that the dress is "so versatile" because you can "wear it anywhere and style it in so many ways."