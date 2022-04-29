The Celeb-Loved Brand Behind the Viral Exercise Dress Just Launched a Dreamy Technicolor Collection for Spring
Leggings and sports bras used to be placed in a very specific (and boring) box labeled "workout wear," and were slipped on solely for the purposes of exercising and lounging around at home. But as athleisure brands and the number of celebrities who love them have expanded, so have the places where these now universally acceptable pieces of clothing are worn — like to brunch, out shopping, or even at music festivals. Lucky for the leggings-loving community, Outdoor Voices just dropped a dreamy technicolor collection for spring.
The star color of the brand's new line is actually a bright pink, purple, yellow, and orange ombre that's begging to be worn everywhere from Coachella to a friend's sunny backyard party. The comfy and stylish workout wear brand is beloved by supermodels and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sophia Bush and Lizzo, and this new drop is your latest opportunity to join the bandwagon — especially if you've been eyeing the brand's viral workout dress.
Buy It! The Exercise Dress, $100; outdoorvoices.com
The sporty and functional workout dress is made out of a nylon-spandex blend that's soft to the touch and moves with you as you play tennis, go for a run, or lounge poolside. It has adjustable straps for a customizable fit and, best of all, built-in shorts that are fully lined and include a pocket on each side big enough for your phone. The swing skirt is flowy and loose, so you can easily perform any activity (or no activity), while the top fits more securely without being too tight. Many of the thousands of five-star reviews for the dress, which comes in 14 total colors and patterns, talk about how comfortable it is. One shopper said that the shorts didn't ride up on them as they went hiking and they loved the dress so much, they bought it in three more colors. Another added that the dress is "so versatile" because you can "wear it anywhere and style it in so many ways."
Buy It! Move Free 7/8 Legging, $88; outdoorvoices.com
These "incredibly comfortable" leggings are cut with a slight crop to the bottom hem that hits just above the ankle. They have everyone-s favorite feature, a built-in pocket to stash a card and a key, and are created from the lightweight and buttery-soft "TechSweat" material that the brand says keeps you cool, dry, and comfy. Shoppers say the waistband "stays put and moves with you" through yoga, HIIT, and on runs. One reviewer called them the "greatest leggings of the year" and said they went back for two more pairs after these came in the mail.
Buy It! Doing Things Bra, $58; outdoorvoices.com
Outdoor Voices' best-selling bra is also made in that same lightweight material that wicks away sweat as you move, and gives medium support that isn't too constricting. The bra has a racerback design and features removable padding, too. One shopper said they were skeptical at first since the straps here aren't adjustable, but wrote that they had no problems at all with the fit and called it a "great bra" that has "great support and is really cute too! A must-have for sure!"
Get your hands on one or all of these summer-ready printed pieces from Outdoor Voices today before everyone else does.