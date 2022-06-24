Popular Outdoor Voices Shorts and Skorts Are 25% Off with Our Exclusive Code — but Not for Long
Warning: This exclusive discount may cause you to break a sweat.
If you've been struggling with the predicament of simultaneously needing to update your wardrobe while also saving as much money as you can, hey, you're not alone. Since we're all about sourcing not-to-be-missed sales and doorbuster deals for you, we decided to take it one step further this time and secure an exclusive discount from Outdoor Voices (i.e. the cool athleisure brand celebs like Lizzo and Hailey Bieber have worn) just for you.
Now you can add a few solid new styles to your wardrobe with zero guilt and total shopping satisfaction. After all, summer dressing is all about cheerful, sporty vibes that keep you cool no matter what the day brings — and the brand's comfy shorts and colorful skorts are so good, we wanted to make them as accessible as we could.
Ready to stock up? Use code PEOPLE25 from now through June 27 to score 25 percent off the below four styles that simply won't let you down.
For starters, the popular All Day Shorts are an absolute must since they're made of super-soft CloudKnit fabric, come in four fresh colors, and feature a flattering, flat waistband and cute side slit pockets. They can be worn for sleeping, lounging, working out, and everything in between and have racked up plenty of positive reviews from very happy shoppers.
There are also the relaxed Sunday Shorts if you prefer a drawstring waistband, and then, of course, you can't go wrong with the sleek Hudson Shorts for more athletic endeavors. These quick-dry bottoms feature a longer four-inch inseam and a built-in brief liner for added coverage when you're on the move. And finally, take a twirl in the stylish Geoshine Skort, a flouncy design that has hidden shorts with pockets and a stretchy wide waistband for all-day comfort.
Shop these cute and casual summer essentials below, and stock up on all four items while this rare discount code is still in action.
Buy It! Outdoor Voices Geoshine 3-Inch Skort, $51 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $68); outdoorvoices.com
Buy It! Outdoor Voices All Day Three-Inch Shorts, $43.50 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com
Buy It! Outdoor Voices Sunday Three-Inch Shorts, $43.50 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com
Buy It! Outdoor Voices Hudson Four-Inch Shorts, $43.50 with code PEOPLE25 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
- Cody Rigsby Shares His Favorite Wellness Essentials and How to Prioritize Self-Care: "Such an Important Part"
- Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Flattering' Tank Top for Summer, and It's on Sale for as Little as $19
- These 10 Swimsuits Will Arrive in Time for the Fourth of July — and They're All $35 or Less at Amazon