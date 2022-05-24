Credit: Outdoor Voices
Kick Off Summer with Fresh Activewear from Outdoor Voices While It's Up to 50% Off

The early Memorial Day sale includes deals on sleek leggings, comfy bike shorts, and more
By Jennifer Chan May 24, 2022 12:00 PM
It's the season to sweat, which means there's never been a better time to stock up on comfy, breathable activewear from Outdoor Voices

Luckily, the popular on-the-move clothing brand (which counts Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Sophia Bush as fans) is kicking off Memorial Day weekend a few days early with a hot sale. The retailer is discounting select items up to 50 percent off from now through May 30, so consider this your sign to stop what you're doing and scoop up these deals ASAP (no code needed). 

From what we know, the retailer will be adding even more items to the sale over the course of the weekend, so check back often as inventory is bound to sell out fast. Admittedly, we'll be readily keeping the sale tab open on our browser for days to come because the sale is really that good, and we simply can't get enough of the flattering silhouettes, retro-meets-modern design, and state-of-the-art materials we've grown to love from Outdoor Voices. 

Plus with prices this low, we know there will be some stiff competition out there to get our hands on the good stuff. If you're looking for a little guidance on what to shop for, we mean it when we say you really can't go wrong with anything from the brand. As one might guess, the high-tech fabrications are made to move with you, so stock up for all the warm-weather adventures (hiking, camping, jogging, and the like) to come. 

There are a number of gotta-have-it items on deep discount right now, including stretchy bike shorts, comfy joggers and leggings, seamless layering pieces, and supportive sports bras, to name a few. 

Shop these summer essentials below before they sell out. 

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Seamless Long Sleeve, $34 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Leggings, $46–$54 (orig. $78); outdoorvoices.com

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Flow 7-inch Shorts, $34–$40 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices All-Time Bra in Cider, $44 (orig. $58); outdoorvoices.com

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Flex 3.5-Inch Shorts, $33 (orig. $48); outdoorvoices.com

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Pickup Jogger, $52–$61 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com

