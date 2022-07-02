The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress That's Copied Everywhere Is 30% Off — Along with Tons of Other Activewear
If you've been dying to get your hands on the original Exercise Dress without spending full price, you're in luck.
As part of the Outdoor Voices Summer Essentials Sale happening over Fourth of July weekend, three colors of the super popular dress are 30 percent off, along with several styles of leggings, shorts, skirts, and sports bras. If you wait until the very last minute to shop, it might be sold out by then.
The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress has become such a hit since it launched in 2018 that other brands regularly copy it — that's why it's such a big deal that it's in stock and on sale. Shoppers can grab it for less right now in white, a pink marbled pattern, and black with white polka dots.
Plus, it's gotten a few upgrades since it first became available like adjustable straps and grippers on the shorts liner to keep them in place.
- The Exercise Dress in White; $70 (orig. $100)
- The Exercise Dress in Pink Marble; $70 (orig. $100)
- The Exercise Dress in Black Polka; $70 (orig. $100)
While it's designed for workouts like running, tennis, and yoga, so many people wear it as everyday attire, as you've probably seen on your Instagram explore page. It pairs well with sneakers, sandals, and even heels, if you want to dress up without compromising comfort.
This dress has thousands of five-star reviews, unsurprisingly. One shopper raved that "you really can do anything" in this dress; they suggest layering it with a turtleneck and an oversized shirt when it's cool out. Another reviewer said they love it so much, their "life's ambition is to own one in every color or at least one for every day of the week."
The Exercise Dress might be the main attraction, but there are plenty of other deals you won't want to miss during Outdoor Voices' long weekend sale. For instance, you can grab a new pair of leggings for just over $60 (down from nearly $90) and a supportive sports bra that's now just $40. If you really like the Exercise Dress, you should also consider the One-Shoulder Dress and Zoom Bodysuit.
Keep scrolling to see more picks from the Outdoor Voices sale, and be sure to check out your cart before it ends on July 5.
Shop More from the Outdoor Voices July 4 Sale:
- Core 7/8 Legging in Night, $61.60 (orig. $88)
- Doing Things Bra in Purple Blue Ombre, $40.60 (orig. $58)
- The Exercise 3-Inch Skort in Evergreen, $47.60 (orig. $68)
- The Exercise 2.5-Inch Short in Black, $47.60 (orig. $68)
- Move Free Tank in Azure, $40.60 (orig. $58)
- Move Free Crop Top in Poppy, $33.60 (orig. $48)
- Everyday Shortsleeve in Mellow, $26.60 (orig. $38)
- Sport 4-Inch Skort in White, $47.60 (orig. $68)
- All Day 3-Inch Short in Deep Taupe, $40.60 (orig. $58)
- All Day Sweatpant in Heather Gray, $61.60 (orig. $88)
- One Shoulder Dress in Black, $70 (orig. $100)
- Zoom 5-Inch Bodysuit in Tea Tree, $54.60 (orig. $78)
