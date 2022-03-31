Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfortable and Flattering' A-Line Dress with Pockets
If you're ready to update your spring wardrobe with a breezy dress, here's one that thousands of Amazon shoppers keep adding to their carts.
Among Amazon's vast inventory of dresses, the Ouges Summer Midi Dress currently holds a spot on the site's best-selling dress list. And while it's also ranking on the best-selling casual dress list, the versatile dress works for several occasions and settings, according to shoppers. They've worn it to everything from date nights and weddings to grocery stores and graduations. Shoppers say it's also great for the office, vacations, and picnics.
The lightweight dress is made of 95 percent cotton — meaning it's super breathable — and 5 percent spandex, giving it some stretch. With a relaxed A-line silhouette, the fit of the dress is comfortable, too. Far from frumpy, though, it has a wrap V-neck and a defined waist. It also features ruching at the bottom of the bust and loose pleating below the waist that gives it a flowy look.
Available in sizes up to XXXL, the dress comes in a whopping 33 colors, most of which feature floral patterns; you can also take your pick from polka dots, animal prints, and stripes. But if you prefer solids, you can opt for colors like black, green, pink, and yellow.
More than 8,900 customers have given the "soft and stretchy" dress a five-star rating, saying it's "comfortable and flattering" in reviews. Some rave about its breathability: "This beautiful dress is just the thing for hot, humid, sticky weather!" one said.
Others love its convenient pockets, which "are a great size and hit at the perfect spot." According to shoppers, not only can they fit essentials, but you can actually use them since they're not bulky. In fact, a shopper wrote that they're so subtle, it doesn't "even look like I'm carrying my wallet and cellphone around."
Get your closet ready for the warmer days ahead and pick up the Ouges Summer Midi Dress on Amazon.
