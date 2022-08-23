Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30

It might not feel like it, but fall is only a few weeks away, meaning we'll need to start transitioning our wardrobes soon. Not sure where to start? Consider this top-rated Amazon maxi dress that's on sale for less than $29 right now.

The Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress has long sleeves to keep your arms warm when temperatures start to drop, but it's designed with a flowy bottom that hits just above the knee, so you won't overheat. It's made with a soft cotton and spandex blend fabric and is designed with a V-neckline, an empire waist, and contrasting buttons running down the front. Plus, the dress has two large pockets that can store small everyday items such as a wallet and phone without looking "bulky and strange," according to one shopper.

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Navy, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

You can choose between a slew of different colors and patterns, including green polka dot, navy blue, green floral, and wine red. Plus, there are so many ways to wear the midi dress. Style it with a denim jacket and booties for a cute daytime look that's perfect for running errands or meeting friends. For more formal occasions, throw on some tall boots and a shawl.

More than 13,000 customers have given the midi dress a perfect rating, with some calling it an "adorable fall dress" and "super flattering." They also love how versatile it is, with one shopper writing: "I've worn it with high boots and a casual scarf or dressed it up with tights and heels and some chunky jewelry."

And customers aren't the only ones who are raving about it. "I get so many compliments every time I wear it," another reviewer said. "I have even bought a second dress because of how much I love it. I have had to send the link to several people because they love it too."

Get a head start on transitioning your wardrobe for fall and pick up the Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress while it's on sale. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors below.

