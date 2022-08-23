Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30 “I have even bought a second dress because of how much I love it” By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It might not feel like it, but fall is only a few weeks away, meaning we'll need to start transitioning our wardrobes soon. Not sure where to start? Consider this top-rated Amazon maxi dress that's on sale for less than $29 right now. The Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress has long sleeves to keep your arms warm when temperatures start to drop, but it's designed with a flowy bottom that hits just above the knee, so you won't overheat. It's made with a soft cotton and spandex blend fabric and is designed with a V-neckline, an empire waist, and contrasting buttons running down the front. Plus, the dress has two large pockets that can store small everyday items such as a wallet and phone without looking "bulky and strange," according to one shopper. Amazon Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Navy, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com There Are 50,000+ Dresses on Amazon — but Shoppers Love These 10 the Best You can choose between a slew of different colors and patterns, including green polka dot, navy blue, green floral, and wine red. Plus, there are so many ways to wear the midi dress. Style it with a denim jacket and booties for a cute daytime look that's perfect for running errands or meeting friends. For more formal occasions, throw on some tall boots and a shawl. More than 13,000 customers have given the midi dress a perfect rating, with some calling it an "adorable fall dress" and "super flattering." They also love how versatile it is, with one shopper writing: "I've worn it with high boots and a casual scarf or dressed it up with tights and heels and some chunky jewelry." And customers aren't the only ones who are raving about it. "I get so many compliments every time I wear it," another reviewer said. "I have even bought a second dress because of how much I love it. I have had to send the link to several people because they love it too." Get a head start on transitioning your wardrobe for fall and pick up the Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress while it's on sale. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors below. Amazon Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Green Polka Dot, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Black Polka Dot, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Wine Red, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.