Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30

“I have even bought a second dress because of how much I love it”

By
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld

Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Photo: Amazon

It might not feel like it, but fall is only a few weeks away, meaning we'll need to start transitioning our wardrobes soon. Not sure where to start? Consider this top-rated Amazon maxi dress that's on sale for less than $29 right now.

The Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress has long sleeves to keep your arms warm when temperatures start to drop, but it's designed with a flowy bottom that hits just above the knee, so you won't overheat. It's made with a soft cotton and spandex blend fabric and is designed with a V-neckline, an empire waist, and contrasting buttons running down the front. Plus, the dress has two large pockets that can store small everyday items such as a wallet and phone without looking "bulky and strange," according to one shopper.

OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Navy, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

You can choose between a slew of different colors and patterns, including green polka dot, navy blue, green floral, and wine red. Plus, there are so many ways to wear the midi dress. Style it with a denim jacket and booties for a cute daytime look that's perfect for running errands or meeting friends. For more formal occasions, throw on some tall boots and a shawl.

More than 13,000 customers have given the midi dress a perfect rating, with some calling it an "adorable fall dress" and "super flattering." They also love how versatile it is, with one shopper writing: "I've worn it with high boots and a casual scarf or dressed it up with tights and heels and some chunky jewelry."

And customers aren't the only ones who are raving about it. "I get so many compliments every time I wear it," another reviewer said. "I have even bought a second dress because of how much I love it. I have had to send the link to several people because they love it too."

Get a head start on transitioning your wardrobe for fall and pick up the Ouges Button-Down Skater Dress while it's on sale. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors below.

OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Green Polka Dot, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Black Polka Dot, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Button-Down Skater Dress in Wine Red, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amazon Summer Fashion 2022
Amazon Slashed Prices on 9,000 Dresses, Swimsuits, and Summer-Ready Clothes — Up to 56% Off
AUSELILY Women's Short Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Magic Dress' That's Now on Sale for $30
Amazon flowy maxi dresses
Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather
Short Sleeve Dress with Pockets
This Flowy Dress with Pockets Is Being Called the 'Perfect Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
Eyelet Sleeveless Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Zesica dress
Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Comfy' Midi Dress That Comes in 22 Colors — and It's on Sale for Up to 46% Off
Pausus Women Chiffon Button Down Shirt
The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse at Amazon Is Already on Sale for $23
kate upton; Amoretu-Womens-Loose-Pleated-Sleeves
The Breathable Long-Sleeve Dress Kate Upton Wears to Stay Cool Is on Sale for Just $30
Flowy Blouse Sale
This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can Be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors
ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress
This 'Amazingly Flattering' Mini Dress Is a New Amazon Shopper Favorite — and It's as Little as $32
Chuanqi Women's Babydoll Dress
Amazon Shoppers Say This Babydoll Dress Is as 'Cute as a Button,' and It's Up to 59% Off Now
Newchoice Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Chart-Climbing Blouse Gets Them a 'Bunch of Compliments' — and It's on Sale
Unbranded Women's Sleeveless Loose Plain Dress tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Airy Dress with Pockets — and It's on Sale Right Now