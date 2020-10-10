Hospital Workers and Joggers Say These Orthopedic Shoes Eliminate Foot Pain
Oftentimes, it’s easy to tell when someone is wearing orthopedic shoes. Reason being: Pain-reducing shoes tend to look pretty bulky, and the larger size can pose issues for walks and everyday errands (nobody wants to trip in the middle of the grocery aisle).
But the Orthofeet walking shoes are neither bulky nor cumbersome to wear. They look like your run-of-the-mill tennis shoes, yet they come packed with a seriously supportive design — which makes sense, given that they were designed to specifically eliminate plantar fasciitis and other foot pains. The cushioned insole is designed to absorb impact with each step while the arch is structured to prevent your feet from rolling inward or outward.
Buy It! Orthofeet Walking Shoe in Black, $129.95; amazon.com
According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, finding a good pair of comfortable and supportive shoes is crucial in preventing heel and foot pain. On its site, the APMA even lists features to look for when seeking a new pair, advising people to “wear shoes that fit well — front, back, and sides — and have shock-absorbent soles, rigid shanks, and supportive heel counters.”
Specifically for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis, the APMA warns that the pain and inflammation can worsen from “shoes that lack appropriate support, especially in the arch area, and by the chronic irritation that sometimes accompanies an athletic lifestyle.” The good news? Orthofeet’s shoes meet the APMA’s recommendations by providing adequate support and shock absorption.
None of the additional supportive features weigh down your stride, though. In fact, the shoe’s light, padded uppers actually allow for your feet to better maintain their natural flexibility without feeling pressure from the shoe, according to the brand. This is a great feature for those who have bunions or hammertoes, as it allows for the bumps to remain un-agitated.
“These are the best shoes I have ever owned,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I broke my foot over a year ago and also have a bunion on the same foot that can cause some issues at times. The support and comfort of this shoe is amazing. And the width is perfect! I used to be in pain after my walks and jogs, but no more. I feel like I can walk faster, longer and have better posture.”
And unlike your typical walking shoe, this pair comes in three different widths — medium, wide, and extra-wide. For added customization, you have the choice of keeping or removing the included insoles.
“This is my second time l have purchased this shoe and am always satisfied,” wrote another shopper. “I work in an ER and am on my feet for 12 hours and l have plantar fasciitis, so these shoes give me the support and comfort l need. I have a wide width and these are the best. You won't be disappointed.”
An added bonus, the three color options are all very attractive. The neutral grey and black allows for the shoes to go relatively unnoticed (but always within an outfit’s color scheme), while the bright turquoise adds flare to whatever you’re wearing. It’s no wonder that more than 1,500 shoppers gave them a 5.5-star rating.
Below, you can shop the orthopedic walking shoes that feel as good as they look.
Buy It! Orthofeet Walking Shoe in Turquoise, $129.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Orthofeet Walking Shoe in Grey, $129.95; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.