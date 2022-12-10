Yes, You Need a Heated Jacket — and PEOPLE Tested's Top Pick Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now

There are some technological advances that feel like a worthy investment, while others are a bit more of a "nice-to-have" than a "need-to-have." For example, maybe you don't think you need to own a jacket that heats up at the touch of a button. But according to our PEOPLE team of testers, who took several heated jackets for a spin in our lab, your winter wardrobe won't be complete without this genius piece of apparel.

Originally created to keep motorcyclists warm during chilly rides, heated jackets have now become mainstream, with people wearing them while skiing, rooting for their favorite football team at a stadium, taking their dogs for a walk in the winter… you name it. Sure, you could layer up to stay toasty, but imagine not having to put on an extra thermal because your jacket did all the heavy lifting?

Now you no longer have to wonder, because PEOPLE Tested's favorite heated jacket is 25 percent off at Amazon. I's the perfect time to nab what will surely be one of the most popular gifts given this holiday season.

amazon

Buy It! Ororo Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

The science behind these cozy jackets involves carbon fiber heating elements, which generate heat along the chest and mid-back. By just pressing the logo on the left breast, you can choose whether you want low, medium, or high heat, as well as turn the jacket on and off.

The heating mechanism is powered by a rechargeable battery, which has a generous run time of up to 10 hours; on the highest level, you'll get three hours of charge. You can even plug your phone into the battery and juice up while you warm up — talk about a win-win!

Pro tip: Since the jacket is designed to fit snugly on the body so that you can properly feel the warmth, it's best not to size up. Otherwise, the material will lay further away from the body and you won't reap the full benefits.

Finally, we're sure you're curious about the safety of the jacket — the brand states that the battery has been certified by the FCC, UL, and CE to guarantee safe performance for daily use. You can even remove the battery and toss the jacket into the washing machine for up to 50 washes without risking any damage to the fibers.

Add this popular piece to your cold-weather closet before this Amazon sale ends, and shop more of our favorite Ororo heated products below!

amazon

Buy It! Ororo Women's Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack, $139.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

amazon

Buy It! Ororo Men's Fleece Heated Vest with Battery Pack, $119.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

amazon

Buy It! Ororo Heated Hoodie with Battery Pack (Unisex), $139.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.