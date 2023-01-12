There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'

We can't ignore it any longer: Winter weather is in full force, which means everyone is sporting big puffer coats and layering multiple pairs of socks. So if you're in the market for a new winter coat, now's the time to buy one.

Right now, the famous, viral Amazon coat — aka the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket — has a rare sale, thanks to a 20 percent off coupon. The super popular coat has amassed thousands of perfect ratings from reviewers, who simply rave about the jacket. It's made from 100 percent polyester, decked out with a soft fabric lining, and finished off with a zipper closure to keep you toasty warm. It's even equipped with six big pockets and special side zippers, so you can hold everything from your keys to a wallet while you're on the go.

The coat is available in a slew of sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL, and it comes in a host of colors, including red and green. Thanks to the duck down and duck feather polyester filling, you'll stay warm through tough winds, freezing snow, and every other winter weather storm that is thrown your way.

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the coat a five-star rating, with users noting that it really does keep you warm in "freezing weather" and is the "best investment." One user said, "I'm going to admit that TikTok made me buy this," while another explained their wife bought the coat for a trip to Vermont and the "jacket kept her toasty, so much so, that she took it off several times and used a lighter jacket."

A third five-star reviewer said that the "jacket is perfect," and added, "I got so many compliments, and it looks far more expensive in person than what I actually paid." They also wrote, "I've probably had it about three weeks now, and I've already had to screenshot the listing and send it to multiple people." Finally, they finished off by saying, "I live in Boston, and I need a jacket to get me through when my Canada Goose was being cleaned, and this was just as warm!"

