Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things

In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier).

Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges from XS to 6XL. And they are 20 percent off at Amazon right now!

Amazon

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Midnight, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com

Gayle King turned her onto the brand, and it turns out other stars are a fan of Girlfriend Collective's athleisure, too. In September, Ariana Grande layered a jacket over an earth-toned unitard from the brand, while Kendall Jenner previously wore a Girlfriend Collective onesie — a style Hollywood has been living in recently.

It's no surprise that celebrities are turning to Girlfriend Collective athleisure as of late. The Oprah-favorite Compression Leggings are made from a combination of recycled water bottles and spandex, all blended into a comfortable fabric that offers breathability and four-way stretch.

Designed for high-impact workouts, the moisture-wicking leggings work to absorb sweat, allowing you to stay cool and dry. They are also designed with an extra high-rise waist to help enhance your figure, and a three-quarter seam that falls just above the ankle and shows off your sneakers. TLDR; the versatile leggings will offer ample support and comfort whether you're heading to yoga, jogging through town, or running errands.

They even have small side pockets that are perfect for storing keys, cards, and other small items while you're on the go. If you do choose to wear them to hot yoga, the comfy leggings are so easy to clean — just toss them into the washing machine on cold and hang dry.

And celebrities aren't the only ones who love them, the leggings have lots of five-star reviews, too. "I love how compressive they are without feeling uncomfortable. And they don't slide down while working out," one reviewer said on the Girlfriend Collective site. Another shopper added that they've "never felt so confident" while wearing the leggings and they "can't wait to order more."

The Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings are 20 percent off, so now's the best time to stock up. Multiple colors are discounted, too, including black, navy, moss, tan, and plum. Shop more on-sale colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Moss, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Earth, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Plum, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Black, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com

