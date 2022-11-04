Lifestyle Fashion Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things Score Girlfriend Collective leggings on sale at Amazon while you can By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Amazon In case you missed it, Oprah Winfrey released her much-anticipated Favorite Things list this week. The annual list rounds up the media mogul's must-have products each year — and they're conveniently available on Amazon (which makes holiday shopping so much easier). Among her top picks, you'll find everything from useful tech and kitchen gadgets to scented candles and comfy slippers. Oprah is also a fan of the Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings, which come in extended size ranges from XS to 6XL. And they are 20 percent off at Amazon right now! Amazon Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Midnight, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Gayle King turned her onto the brand, and it turns out other stars are a fan of Girlfriend Collective's athleisure, too. In September, Ariana Grande layered a jacket over an earth-toned unitard from the brand, while Kendall Jenner previously wore a Girlfriend Collective onesie — a style Hollywood has been living in recently. It's no surprise that celebrities are turning to Girlfriend Collective athleisure as of late. The Oprah-favorite Compression Leggings are made from a combination of recycled water bottles and spandex, all blended into a comfortable fabric that offers breathability and four-way stretch. Designed for high-impact workouts, the moisture-wicking leggings work to absorb sweat, allowing you to stay cool and dry. They are also designed with an extra high-rise waist to help enhance your figure, and a three-quarter seam that falls just above the ankle and shows off your sneakers. TLDR; the versatile leggings will offer ample support and comfort whether you're heading to yoga, jogging through town, or running errands. The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022, According to Celebrity Stylists They even have small side pockets that are perfect for storing keys, cards, and other small items while you're on the go. If you do choose to wear them to hot yoga, the comfy leggings are so easy to clean — just toss them into the washing machine on cold and hang dry. And celebrities aren't the only ones who love them, the leggings have lots of five-star reviews, too. "I love how compressive they are without feeling uncomfortable. And they don't slide down while working out," one reviewer said on the Girlfriend Collective site. Another shopper added that they've "never felt so confident" while wearing the leggings and they "can't wait to order more." The Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings are 20 percent off, so now's the best time to stock up. Multiple colors are discounted, too, including black, navy, moss, tan, and plum. Shop more on-sale colors below. Amazon Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Moss, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Earth, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Plum, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compression Leggings in Black, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now Mindy Kaling's Colorful Cardigan Is from Target's Latest Designer Collection — and It's Still Available Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale