All of Oprah's Favorite Slippers This Year Are Plush, Cozy, and Ready to Wear Outside

Her picks start at just $35

Published on November 5, 2022 07:00 AM

oprah boots
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

If you're in the market for a new pair of slippers, Oprah Winfrey has you covered.

The lifestyle mogul recently released her 2022 list of favorite things, and it includes not one, not two, but three pairs of fuzzy slippers to keep your feet warm all winter long. And according to her, all three styles are versatile and fashionable enough to wear out of the house — a trend we're already seeing pop up with celebrities like Hailey Bieber this season.

The winning pairs, in no particular ranking, are the Emu Australia teddy boots, the Dearfoams warm-up bootie slipper, and the Minnetonka crossover slipper, making it apparent that Oprah is a bootie slipper lover at heart.

The Emu Australia teddy pair could be easily mistaken for Ugg boots, rubber soles included, which is why Oprah says they can be worn "out into the world." She added: "They're made of a teddy-bear fabric on the outside and warm, moisture-wicking sheepskin on the inside for a comfy, cozy fit." Yes, please!

Oprah's Favorite Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Emu Australia Micro Teddy Boots, $149.95; amazon.com

The Dearfoams pick, on the other hand, is a very different slipper-boot hybrid. It features a nylon quilted exterior and memory foam insoles, which Oprah deemed great for running to the mailbox.

She also said that they feel super plush, making them great for mom and dad, and walking in them makes you feel "like you're walking on a cloud." (Say no more, we're in.) The slipper booties are available in six colors, including a fun Sangria shade.

Oprah's Favorite Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Warm-Up Slipper Booties, $34.50–$50; amazon.com

Oprah's wildcard slipper, the Minnetonka crossover, is fitting for those with feet that easily overheat. The open-toe style gives toes plenty of room to breathe, but it's "still nice and cushy, courtesy of a toasty cloudlike faux-fur lining and cushioned footbed," she explained. They're also 100 percent leather, making them durable enough for indoor-outdoor wear.

Oprah's Favorite Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Minnetonka Lucie Cross-Strap Faux Fur and Suede Slippers, $54.95; amazon.com

All three styles are ideal for keeping feet cozy in their own right, which is enough reason to add them all to your cart. But if you need a bit more justification to go on a mini shopping spree, any of them would make great gifts for friends and family this holiday season.

Shop her fuzzy slipper picks all on Amazon, and while you're at it, check out what else made Oprah's favorite things list this year.

