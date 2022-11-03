This Year, So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Ridiculously Cozy, Like This Light-as-Air Spanx Lounge Set

Plus nine other supremely comfy picks

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah Winfrey
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Spanx

It's that time of year again: Oprah Winfrey dropped her highly-anticipated list of Favorite Things this week, and per usual, it's chock-full of goodies we're adding to our carts, stat.

Like every year before, the 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list includes a wide variety of kitchen, home, tech, fashion, and beauty products the mogul herself recommends. But since we're approaching that time when days are shorter and all we want to do is snuggle up on the couch, we're turning our attention to a specific corner of Oprah's list: cozy items.

From super soft scarves to fuzzy slippers to matching pajamas for the whole family, shop the 10 coziest picks from Oprah's favorite things from 2022.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Coziest Picks

  • Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Bootie Slipper, $34.50; amazon.com
  • Minnetonka Lucie Slipper, $54.95; amazon.com
  • Tourance Beanie and Scarf Set, $59; amazon.com
  • Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Dress with Pockets, $119; amazon.com
  • Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip, $118; spanx.com
  • Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Lounge Pant, $118; spanx.com
  • Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com
  • HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Pajamas, $5.03–$199.76; amazon.com
  • Alpine Cashmere 100% Cashmere Striped Travel Scarf, $199; amazon.com
  • Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $295; amazon.com

Oprah continues to be one of Spanx's biggest fans, and this year, she's highlighting the brand's newest addition to its AirEssentials line, which she once said "feels like a hug." According to Oprah, the Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip and Wide-Leg Pants are "light-as-air" and the fabric feels "like buttah!" — and I can confirm that the sophisticated set is hands down the coziest thing I've ever owned. You can read my full love letter to the luxuriously soft loungewear here.

You'll want to live in this duo all fall and winter long, just like I've been doing. But hurry, because some colors are already sold out — and since this set also makes a great gift, it's bound to go completely out of stock soon.

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip, $118; spanx.com

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Lounge Pant, $118; spanx.com

Slippers are a must for everyone during the winter, but unlike hard-to-get-your-hands-on, expensive Ugg slippers, this similar style from trusted brand Minnetonka is just $55 at Amazon. Oprah recommends them because they're "nice and cushy, courtesy of a toasty cloudlike faux-fur lining and cushioned footbed."

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Minnetonka Lucie Slipper, $54.95; amazon.com

These $35 indoor/outdoor slippers, on the other hand, will take you everywhere from the couch to the mailbox, and Oprah claims that wearing them feels like "walking on a cloud." Both moms and dads will appreciate receiving these plush, versatile slippers under the tree this holiday season.

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Bootie Slipper, $34.50; amazon.com

The Spanx lounge set might have some competition for coziest thing on Oprah's list, because this Softies lounge dress looks ridiculously comfy. How could something with "marshmallow" in its name not be? Oprah claims that she "lives" in the brand, and she suggests wearing this ultra-soft lounger with boots for errands or simply with socks for a chill night at home.

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Dress with Pockets, $119; amazon.com

Not quite as cozy, but definitely still suitable for lounging around the house, these leggings (on sale now!) are not only Oprah-approved, but Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner are fans of the brand too. These high-rise leggings come in five colors, include convenient pockets, and 79 percent of the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you can feel good — literally and mindfully — wearing them. Oprah also loves that they're inclusive, available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com

There's nothing better than being cozy in the fall and winter, and there's no better person to recommend top-notch products to get the job done than Oprah. Take advantage of this perfect storm and shop more cozy items from Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022 below.

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Tourance Beanie and Scarf Set, $59; amazon.com

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Pajamas, $5.03–$199.76; amazon.com

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Alpine Cashmere 100% Cashmere Striped Travel Scarf, $199; amazon.com

Oprah's Favorite Cozy Things
Amazon

Buy It! Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $295; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hammam Linen Hand Towel
These 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Hand Towels with 17,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon
ORFELD 6-in-1 24000Pa Powerful Stick Vacuum
Shoppers Use This 'Convenient' Cordless Stick Vacuum Every Day, and It's Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
BaubleBar Holiday Collection
BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back with Best-Sellers and Perfectly Festive New Pieces — and It's Going Fast
Related Articles
oprah; tote bag
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 100 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday List
The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Gigi Hadid Paired Hollywood's Latest Color Obsession with the Cozy Fabric That Returns Every Holiday Season
hilary duff; lucy hale; dua lipa
Celebrities Have Always Loved Leather Pants, and Hilary Duff's On-Trend Version Looks Super Comfy
Spanx AirEssentials Set Tout
The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned
Hailey Bieber leaving the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Oct 2022
Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17
Best Turtleneck Sweaters
The 19 Best Turtlenecks of 2022
12-best-boyfriend-jeans-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2022
Best Puffer Jackets
The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty
The 15 Shackets You Need in 2022
The 15 Best Shackets of 2022
PEOPLE Tested Best Lululemon Leggings
The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Gifts for Women
27 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget
style awards tout
PEOPLE's 2022 Style Awards: Shop the 20 Best Fashion Finds of the Year
Best Camping Chairs
The 8 Best Camping Chairs of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
guys gift guide tout
Best Gifts for Guys 2022
Jake Arnold rug collection with Lulu and Georgia
Launches We Love! Jake Arnold Drops Rug Collection with Lulu and Georgia, Plus More New Home Products
AMZF Scarves Under $25
Shoppers Say These Blanket-Like Scarves Are 'Super Soft and Cute,' and Prices Start at $11