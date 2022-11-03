Lifestyle Fashion This Year, So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Ridiculously Cozy, Like This Light-as-Air Spanx Lounge Set Plus nine other supremely comfy picks By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Like every year before, the 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things list includes a wide variety of kitchen, home, tech, fashion, and beauty products the mogul herself recommends. But since we're approaching that time when days are shorter and all we want to do is snuggle up on the couch, we're turning our attention to a specific corner of Oprah's list: cozy items. From super soft scarves to fuzzy slippers to matching pajamas for the whole family, shop the 10 coziest picks from Oprah's favorite things from 2022. Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Coziest Picks Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Bootie Slipper, $34.50; amazon.com Minnetonka Lucie Slipper, $54.95; amazon.com Tourance Beanie and Scarf Set, $59; amazon.com Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Dress with Pockets, $119; amazon.com Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip, $118; spanx.com Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Lounge Pant, $118; spanx.com Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Pajamas, $5.03–$199.76; amazon.com Alpine Cashmere 100% Cashmere Striped Travel Scarf, $199; amazon.com Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $295; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Oprah continues to be one of Spanx's biggest fans, and this year, she's highlighting the brand's newest addition to its AirEssentials line, which she once said "feels like a hug." According to Oprah, the Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip and Wide-Leg Pants are "light-as-air" and the fabric feels "like buttah!" — and I can confirm that the sophisticated set is hands down the coziest thing I've ever owned. You can read my full love letter to the luxuriously soft loungewear here. You'll want to live in this duo all fall and winter long, just like I've been doing. But hurry, because some colors are already sold out — and since this set also makes a great gift, it's bound to go completely out of stock soon. Spanx Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip, $118; spanx.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Wide-Leg Lounge Pant, $118; spanx.com Slippers are a must for everyone during the winter, but unlike hard-to-get-your-hands-on, expensive Ugg slippers, this similar style from trusted brand Minnetonka is just $55 at Amazon. Oprah recommends them because they're "nice and cushy, courtesy of a toasty cloudlike faux-fur lining and cushioned footbed." Amazon Buy It! Minnetonka Lucie Slipper, $54.95; amazon.com These $35 indoor/outdoor slippers, on the other hand, will take you everywhere from the couch to the mailbox, and Oprah claims that wearing them feels like "walking on a cloud." Both moms and dads will appreciate receiving these plush, versatile slippers under the tree this holiday season. Amazon Buy It! Dearfoams Indoor/Outdoor Bootie Slipper, $34.50; amazon.com The Spanx lounge set might have some competition for coziest thing on Oprah's list, because this Softies lounge dress looks ridiculously comfy. How could something with "marshmallow" in its name not be? Oprah claims that she "lives" in the brand, and she suggests wearing this ultra-soft lounger with boots for errands or simply with socks for a chill night at home. Amazon Buy It! Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Dress with Pockets, $119; amazon.com Not quite as cozy, but definitely still suitable for lounging around the house, these leggings (on sale now!) are not only Oprah-approved, but Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner are fans of the brand too. These high-rise leggings come in five colors, include convenient pockets, and 79 percent of the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you can feel good — literally and mindfully — wearing them. Oprah also loves that they're inclusive, available in sizes XS to 6XL. Amazon Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings, $70.40 (orig. $88); amazon.com There's nothing better than being cozy in the fall and winter, and there's no better person to recommend top-notch products to get the job done than Oprah. Take advantage of this perfect storm and shop more cozy items from Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022 below. Amazon Buy It! Tourance Beanie and Scarf Set, $59; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Pajamas, $5.03–$199.76; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Alpine Cashmere 100% Cashmere Striped Travel Scarf, $199; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $295; amazon.com