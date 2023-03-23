Oprah's Big-Pocket Pants Are How We're Doing Cargos Now — Get in on the Trend Starting at $27

Oprah Winfrey is here for the cargo pants renaissance!

Blowing kisses next to a camel, cheesin' next to friends, and enjoying herself in Petra, Jordan, the philanthropist recently shared a handful of images from her trip abroad. In a few of the snaps she wore cargo pants, which have been making a comeback, but this time, they had really, really big pockets — yes, even bigger than the ones we've been spotting on other celebrities.

Cargo Pants with Big Pockets Inspired by Oprah:

In recent years, it feels like everyone's been a bit nostalgic for Y2K fashion, but it seems celebrities are heavily favoring cargo pants. We're only three months into 2023, and we've already seen Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Lopez wear the baggy style. (Reese Witherspoon even wore a utilitarian black mini dress with dramatic cargo-style pockets recently, too.)

While we're not ready to relive some cringey 2000s trends, we are pumped for the revival of cargos. Why? Because the baggy fit is actually comfortable, the materials are often super durable, and the spacious pockets are life savers — especially when they are extra large.

The phrase "the bigger, the better" might not be true 100 percent of the time, but it definitely applies to pockets. And this pair of high-waisted straight-leg cargo pants from Amazon has many. One shopper said, "I like that the hip pockets are just as big as the thigh pockets," while another added, "The first thing my wife said when she tried them on was 'I really like the pockets!'"

They also have the flattering straight-leg silhouette that Katie Holmes and Jenna Ortega have worn, and they're on sale right now for $32 thanks to a 20 percent off coupon.

Buy It! Evaless High-Waisted Straight-Leg Cargo Pants with Pockets in Green, $31.19 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Catch us leaving our purses at home because Abercrombie & Fitch also sells these Baggy Relaxed Cargo Pants, which have six pockets in the front — two in the usual position on your thigh, plus an additional two lower down on each leg. While they're not in an olive green color like Oprah's, the light beige is still one that's universally flattering and easy to blend with any top you already have on.

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Relaxed Cargo Pants, $90; abercrombie.com

Cargos might seem too hot to wear in summer, but Zappos sells a cropped version in black, green, and khaki. There are also a few linen pairs at Urban Outfitters that look super beach-appropriate and they're just $60.

Rest assured, cargos are a pair of pants that have both function and form, and we're ready to jump on board after seeing Oprah wear them.

Keep scrolling to shop more cargo pants below.

Buy It! Sanctuary Cali Cargos in Mossy Green, $128.95; zappos.com

Buy It! M Maroaut Cargo Joggers in Green, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! H&M Cargo Pants in Light Beige, $49.99; hm.com

Buy It! Urban Outfitters Mae Linen Cargo Pants in Ivory, $59; urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! Zara Nylon Cargo Pants, $69.90; zara.com

Buy It! Zara Voluminous Pocketed Pants, $69.90; zara.com

