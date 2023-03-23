Oprah's Big-Pocket Pants Are How We're Doing Cargos Now — Get in on the Trend Starting at $27

Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba are already on board

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 12:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah in Jordan
Photo: Oprah/instagram

Oprah Winfrey is here for the cargo pants renaissance!

Blowing kisses next to a camel, cheesin' next to friends, and enjoying herself in Petra, Jordan, the philanthropist recently shared a handful of images from her trip abroad. In a few of the snaps she wore cargo pants, which have been making a comeback, but this time, they had really, really big pockets — yes, even bigger than the ones we've been spotting on other celebrities.

Oprah in Jordan
Oprah/instagram

Cargo Pants with Big Pockets Inspired by Oprah:

In recent years, it feels like everyone's been a bit nostalgic for Y2K fashion, but it seems celebrities are heavily favoring cargo pants. We're only three months into 2023, and we've already seen Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Lopez wear the baggy style. (Reese Witherspoon even wore a utilitarian black mini dress with dramatic cargo-style pockets recently, too.)

While we're not ready to relive some cringey 2000s trends, we are pumped for the revival of cargos. Why? Because the baggy fit is actually comfortable, the materials are often super durable, and the spacious pockets are life savers — especially when they are extra large.

The phrase "the bigger, the better" might not be true 100 percent of the time, but it definitely applies to pockets. And this pair of high-waisted straight-leg cargo pants from Amazon has many. One shopper said, "I like that the hip pockets are just as big as the thigh pockets," while another added, "The first thing my wife said when she tried them on was 'I really like the pockets!'"

They also have the flattering straight-leg silhouette that Katie Holmes and Jenna Ortega have worn, and they're on sale right now for $32 thanks to a 20 percent off coupon.

EVALESS Cargo Pants Women Casual Loose High Waisted Straight Leg Baggy Pants Trousers with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Evaless High-Waisted Straight-Leg Cargo Pants with Pockets in Green, $31.19 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Catch us leaving our purses at home because Abercrombie & Fitch also sells these Baggy Relaxed Cargo Pants, which have six pockets in the front — two in the usual position on your thigh, plus an additional two lower down on each leg. While they're not in an olive green color like Oprah's, the light beige is still one that's universally flattering and easy to blend with any top you already have on.

Baggy Relaxed Cargo Pant
Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Relaxed Cargo Pants, $90; abercrombie.com

Cargos might seem too hot to wear in summer, but Zappos sells a cropped version in black, green, and khaki. There are also a few linen pairs at Urban Outfitters that look super beach-appropriate and they're just $60.

Rest assured, cargos are a pair of pants that have both function and form, and we're ready to jump on board after seeing Oprah wear them.

Keep scrolling to shop more cargo pants below.

Oprah Cargo Pants
Zappos

Buy It! Sanctuary Cali Cargos in Mossy Green, $128.95; zappos.com

M MAROAUT Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Hiking Pants Quick Dry Athletic Workout Pants for Outdoor Travel Casual Capris
Amazon

Buy It! M Maroaut Cargo Joggers in Green, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

H&M Cargo Pants
H&M

Buy It! H&M Cargo Pants in Light Beige, $49.99; hm.com

UO Mae Linen Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters

Buy It! Urban Outfitters Mae Linen Cargo Pants in Ivory, $59; urbanoutfitters.com

Zara NYLON CARGO PANTS
Zara

Buy It! Zara Nylon Cargo Pants, $69.90; zara.com

VOLUMINOUS POCKETED PANTS
Zara

Buy It! Zara Voluminous Pocketed Pants, $69.90; zara.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets
The 'Softest, Most Comfortable Sheets' Ever Are Just $29 at Amazon Today Thanks to This 50% Off Deal
Amazon Products That Will Get Their Homes Ready for Spring
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 10 Amazon Products That Will Prepare Their Homes for Spring
Ulta Bondi Boost Shampoo and Conditioner Review Tout
This Shampoo Gives My Thinning Hair a Serious Volume Boost, and It's on Sale at Ulta
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber + Rihanna Polo Shirts tout
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Wore the Same $990 Preppy Shirt This Week —  and We Found the Look Starting at $18
20-best-joggers-of-2022-tout
The 20 Best Joggers of 2023 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office
The 15 Best Straight Leg Jeans of 2022
We Found the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans for Every Body Type
Best The Frankie Shop Products
The 12 Best Styles from The Frankie Shop
Splendid x Rachelove Collection
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Best Puffer Jackets
The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty
The 15 Shackets You Need in 2022
15 Shackets That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers
arctix snow sport pants
These Snow Pants Are So Warm, Amazon Shoppers Say They're Like 'a Sleeping Bag for Your Legs'
Christian Siriano on Making Masks for Frontline Worker at the Start of Coronavirus Outbreak
Christian Siriano on Making Masks for Frontline Worker at the Start of Coronavirus Outbreak
Supermodel Karol&iacute;na Kurkov&aacute; Reveals What She's Doing to Help Others amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Supermodel Karolína Kurková Reveals What She's Doing to Help Others amid Coronavirus Outbreak
zendaya
Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Look Features a Gold Spine — and a Nod to a 'Spider-Man' Villain
The Future of Fashion: How The Pandemic & The Fight For Equality Will Implement Change 
The Future of Fashion: How the Pandemic & the Fight for Equality Will Implement Change 
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Walmart Just Quietly Put the Internet's Favorite Jacket on Sale for Nearly Half Off