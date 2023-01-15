The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off

The most universally loved feeling shared amongst anyone who wears jeans has to be taking them off and swapping them for a comfy pair of sweatpants. And while you may not know me, you can trust my taste in loungewear because I share a favorite pair with Oprah and nearly 1,400 shoppers, all of whom left Cozy Earth's Bamboo Jogger Pant a perfect five-star rating.

For the past five years, Cozy Earth has landed itself on the esteemed holiday list of Oprah's Favorite Things, and many of her selections are discounted right now during the brand's New Years Sale. All three of her pajama and loungewear picks from over the years are up to 45 percent off, and you can also get one of her bedding favorites, the Bamboo Sheet Set, for almost $80 less.

If you shop one thing from this sale, though, it should be the Bamboo Joggers. They remain soft and crisp (no pilling) even after many washes, and the neutral shades — you have five to choose from — are appropriate to wear in public for errands or inside on your laziest, didn't-leave-the-house days.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Women's Bamboo Jogger Pant, $85.25–$116.25 (orig. $155); cozyearth.com

As the name suggests, Cozy Earth's products are supremely soft and responsibly produced. The styles are minimalistic; the loungewear, bedding, and bath items are luxurious in their simplicity, relying on the quality of materials to "wow" customers over all other factors. And while the fabric and cut of the pants might do that for you already, the sale prices help up the enthusiasm on the sentiment a bit more. the sale prices help up the enthusiasm on that sentiment a bit more. Ivory is your best deal at the moment, with a steep $70 markdown thanks to a "We Made Too Much Sale," but you'll still get a big deal on the other colors at 25 percent off.

Shoppers who love the pants say they "live in" them, gift them, buy them in bulk, and appreciate that they manage to be incredibly soft without the knees becoming saggy. I also found that, despite the silkiness, the pants actually maintain a good amount of structure, with a durable fabric, sturdy ankle cuffs, and a draw-string waistband.

"Wow. I didn't know clothes could feel like this," one five-star rater said. "This material is so soft and stretchy and looks great on!! The colors are rich and vibrant. The waistline is soft but sturdy and form-supporting. Love them!!"

Another called them a "win-win" because they're both "extremely comfortable and flattering."

When Oprah first placed Cozy Earth sweats on her list, her shop emphasized a lot of the same features as the happy reviewers, including that the stylish — and "irresistibly soft" — find can be worn anywhere and dressed up or down.

Cozy, flattering, and versatile pants are in-style all year round, so grab a fresh pair that's earned a stamp of approval from celebrities, shoppers, and editors while you can for 25 to 45 percent off. Be sure to check out the rest of Cozy Earth's plush sitewide markdowns while you can, too.

