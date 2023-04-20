We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces

According to shopper reviews

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 07:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
Photo: Target

Swim season is almost upon us, and whether you anticipate spending warm-weather days lounging by the pool or are ready to dive into water-based activities, a flattering and comfortable swimsuit is bound to be your summer must-have.

Luckily, Target has over 2,600 swimsuits to choose from, including shopper favorites that can make a splash in your swimwear lineup. From trendy features like scalloped edges and ruffles to halter top styles with keyholes and ruched accents, there are many supportive one-piece styles to snag for your next beach day — and they are all less than $50.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks!

Target One-Piece Swimsuits Under $50

Finding the right swimsuit is all about comfort and fit. If you're deciding between a bikini and one-piece bathing suit, you can find a happy medium with a one-piece style that has cutouts. This scalloped trim one-piece gives the illusion of a bikini with the coverage and support of a one-piece with "bottoms [that] don't ride up," and a "top [that] stays put," according to one shopper. Customers also mentioned that the style is "so flattering," and one person gushed that it's "the most comfortable swimsuit [they've] ever had."

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99; target.com

If avoiding tan lines is on your swimsuit checklist, you can opt for a strapless option like this Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece. The bandeau-style bathing suit is designed with sewn-in cups offer support and are "flattering," according to shoppers — even if you have a larger bust.

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

In addition to brightly colored suits like this Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece, Target's swimwear section is also home to fun patterns and textures like this Kona Sol Spotted Print Swimsuit, which comes with adjustable crisscross straps so you can get the perfect fit. One shopper said the patterned, high-neck style made them feel "comfortable and confident."

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Spotted Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

With swimsuit season just around the corner, it's an ideal time to add comfortable, supportive styles to your summer collection. See more flattering one-pieces from Target's swimwear collection for less than $50 below.

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece Swimsuit, $45; target.com

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Striped Short Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit, $42; target.com

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $42; target.com

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Scallop High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Cupshe Deep V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.39 (orig. $42.99); target.com

Target Swimsuits Under $50
Target

Buy It! Kona Sol Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

mattress pad tout
This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Amazon Best-Selling Humidifier Tout
Alleviate Spring Allergies with This Chart-Topping Levoit Humidifier That's Also a Night Light and Oil Diffuser
Related Articles
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
celebs wearing birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos
jennifer lawrence; katie holmes; sophie turner; and jennifer lopez
9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44
Aokosor V Neck T Shirts Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Tout
This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now
Blake Lively One-Piece Swimsuit TOUT
This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation
ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses TOUT
This 'Super Flattering' Dress Is Perfect for Wedding Guests, Bridesmaids, and Summer Parties — and It's Only $40
Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17
Jennifer Lopez Waffle Robe Tout
We Found a Robe That Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Wore — and It's Only $26
Chrissy Teigen Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing Oversized Blazers, Proving They're an Elevated Spring Staple Your Wardrobe Needs
Amazon Pastel Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront Is Full of Pretty Pastel Clothes and Accessories That Start at $10
Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
This Oprah-Approved Jewelry Box Is Perfect for Summer Travel — and It's on Sale for Just $14 at Amazon Right Now