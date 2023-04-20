Lifestyle Fashion We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces According to shopper reviews By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. She graduated with a BA in English and a minor in Journalism from Montclair State University. When Ali isn't writing, she's most likely spending time on Instagram, shopping, or hanging out with her dog Frank. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Target Swim season is almost upon us, and whether you anticipate spending warm-weather days lounging by the pool or are ready to dive into water-based activities, a flattering and comfortable swimsuit is bound to be your summer must-have. Luckily, Target has over 2,600 swimsuits to choose from, including shopper favorites that can make a splash in your swimwear lineup. From trendy features like scalloped edges and ruffles to halter top styles with keyholes and ruched accents, there are many supportive one-piece styles to snag for your next beach day — and they are all less than $50. Keep scrolling to see our top picks! Target One-Piece Swimsuits Under $50 Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40 Kona Sol Spotted Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40 Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece Swimsuit, $45 Kona Sol Striped Short Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit, $42 Kona Sol Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $42 Kona Sol Scallop High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40 Kona Sol Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit, $40 Cupshe Deep V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.39 (orig. $42.99) Kona Sol Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40 This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation Finding the right swimsuit is all about comfort and fit. If you're deciding between a bikini and one-piece bathing suit, you can find a happy medium with a one-piece style that has cutouts. This scalloped trim one-piece gives the illusion of a bikini with the coverage and support of a one-piece with "bottoms [that] don't ride up," and a "top [that] stays put," according to one shopper. Customers also mentioned that the style is "so flattering," and one person gushed that it's "the most comfortable swimsuit [they've] ever had." Target Buy It! Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99; target.com If avoiding tan lines is on your swimsuit checklist, you can opt for a strapless option like this Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece. The bandeau-style bathing suit is designed with sewn-in cups offer support and are "flattering," according to shoppers — even if you have a larger bust. Target Buy It! Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50 In addition to brightly colored suits like this Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece, Target's swimwear section is also home to fun patterns and textures like this Kona Sol Spotted Print Swimsuit, which comes with adjustable crisscross straps so you can get the perfect fit. One shopper said the patterned, high-neck style made them feel "comfortable and confident." Target Buy It! Kona Sol Spotted Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com With swimsuit season just around the corner, it's an ideal time to add comfortable, supportive styles to your summer collection. See more flattering one-pieces from Target's swimwear collection for less than $50 below. Target Buy It! Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece Swimsuit, $45; target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Striped Short Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit, $42; target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $42; target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Scallop High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com Target Buy It! Cupshe Deep V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.39 (orig. $42.99); target.com Target Buy It! Kona Sol Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Breathable Mattress Topper with 51,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is 58% Off at Amazon Right Now This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now Alleviate Spring Allergies with This Chart-Topping Levoit Humidifier That's Also a Night Light and Oil Diffuser