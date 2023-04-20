We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces

Swim season is almost upon us, and whether you anticipate spending warm-weather days lounging by the pool or are ready to dive into water-based activities, a flattering and comfortable swimsuit is bound to be your summer must-have.

Luckily, Target has over 2,600 swimsuits to choose from, including shopper favorites that can make a splash in your swimwear lineup. From trendy features like scalloped edges and ruffles to halter top styles with keyholes and ruched accents, there are many supportive one-piece styles to snag for your next beach day — and they are all less than $50.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks!

Target One-Piece Swimsuits Under $50

Finding the right swimsuit is all about comfort and fit. If you're deciding between a bikini and one-piece bathing suit, you can find a happy medium with a one-piece style that has cutouts. This scalloped trim one-piece gives the illusion of a bikini with the coverage and support of a one-piece with "bottoms [that] don't ride up," and a "top [that] stays put," according to one shopper. Customers also mentioned that the style is "so flattering," and one person gushed that it's "the most comfortable swimsuit [they've] ever had."

Buy It! Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99; target.com

If avoiding tan lines is on your swimsuit checklist, you can opt for a strapless option like this Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece. The bandeau-style bathing suit is designed with sewn-in cups offer support and are "flattering," according to shoppers — even if you have a larger bust.

Buy It! Kona Sol Garden Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

In addition to brightly colored suits like this Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece, Target's swimwear section is also home to fun patterns and textures like this Kona Sol Spotted Print Swimsuit, which comes with adjustable crisscross straps so you can get the perfect fit. One shopper said the patterned, high-neck style made them feel "comfortable and confident."

Buy It! Kona Sol Spotted Print One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

With swimsuit season just around the corner, it's an ideal time to add comfortable, supportive styles to your summer collection. See more flattering one-pieces from Target's swimwear collection for less than $50 below.

Buy It! Aqua Green Waist Detail One-Piece Swimsuit, $45; target.com

Buy It! Kona Sol Striped Short Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit, $42; target.com

Buy It! Kona Sol Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $42; target.com

Buy It! Kona Sol Scallop High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

Buy It! Kona Sol Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

Buy It! Cupshe Deep V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.39 (orig. $42.99); target.com

Buy It! Kona Sol Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $40; target.com

