Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Pricey Shoes for These $22 Sandals That Are 'Divine'

The slide-on sandals are designed with a leather and rubber sole, providing comfort for long and short jaunts. Each pair is fitted with metal buckles and flexible suede straps that can be adjusted to your feet so you'll feel plenty of support while you wear them. Their non-skid cork sole means you'll feel stable while walking, and the soft, cushioned footbed is complete with ergonomic arch support, a toe grip for extra support, and a heel cup that molds to your feet the more you wear the sandals.