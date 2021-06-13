Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Pricey Shoes for These $22 Sandals That Are 'Divine'
Thanks to the warm weather, sandal season has officially arrived. If you've rifled through your closet, you may have noticed that last year's strappy sandals have been shredded from overwear and it's time to invest in some new ones. For a comfortable pair that resembles a beloved celeb-loved version, shoppers recommend the Oncai Flat Slide Sandals which have been discounted to just $21.24 at Amazon.
The slide-on sandals are designed with a leather and rubber sole, providing comfort for long and short jaunts. Each pair is fitted with metal buckles and flexible suede straps that can be adjusted to your feet so you'll feel plenty of support while you wear them. Their non-skid cork sole means you'll feel stable while walking, and the soft, cushioned footbed is complete with ergonomic arch support, a toe grip for extra support, and a heel cup that molds to your feet the more you wear the sandals.
Slip into these sandals for just about any occasion, whether you're running errands, heading to the beach, or going out to eat. Available in sizes 5 to 11, the sandals also come in a variety of colors and patterns, including light khaki, yellow, and snake print.
Buy It! Oncai Flat Slide Sandals, $21.24 (orig. $24.99 ); amazon.com
Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the slide-on sandals a five-star rating, with many calling them their new "go-to sandals" that are "comfortable and cute as heck." Plus, many reviewers mention that they're a great replacement for similar pairs that are far more expensive.
"These shoes are divine!" one five-star reviewer shares. "They're comfortable, pretty, and fit perfectly. I'm size 11 narrow and have both buckles in the tightest hole, and they still fit well. I ordered the pink and plan to wear them with everything this spring and summer."
"Very cute and comfy!" another user says. "Exactly what I was hoping for. I got sore arches and heels from flat shoes. I needed something quick and cute for summer. My 21-year-old daughter asked for a pair when she saw mine!"
Whether you need a new pair of sandals for the summer or have been searching for shoes that are guaranteed to be comfortable, shop the Oncai Flat Slide Sandals for just $21.24 on Amazon.
