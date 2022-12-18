This 'Incredibly Soft' Long Plaid Shacket Is Trending on Amazon This Week, and It's on Sale

Having a thick parka for cold-as-ice weather is essential, but when those spring-like days spontaneously emerge in winter, a heavy coat can make you feel like you're melting. A long, lightweight jacket is a smart choice to have on hand, since you can layer it under other coats or wear it on its own.

The Omoone Plaid Shacket recently topped Amazon's fashion Movers and Shakers chart, which shows products that are gaining popularity with shoppers in near-real time. According to multiple reviewers, it's the perfect lightweight piece for this time of year, and even better, you can get the popular shirt jacket — a.k.a. "shacket" — for 34 percent off right now. Plus, click the on-page coupon for additional savings and bring the price down to just $38.

Buy It! Omoone Plaid Shacket in Brown, $38.28 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

There's a reason why more than 6,700 Amazon shoppers have given this chart-topping jacket a five-star rating. First of all, you can't go wrong with plaid: We frequently see celebrities in the cozy print, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who was recently spotted on the set of And Just Like That in a coat that looks so similar to this on-sale option. It comes in several neutral hues featuring the timeless pattern, which means you can wear it with practically anything.

The Omoone shacket is made of polyester and comes down to the shins, helping your legs stay just as warm as your upper body. Plus, the long sleeves have a cuff at their ends to lock in heat around your arms, too. If you happen to get too hot, just undo the buttons down the front. The trendy coat also has four pockets — two chest pockets and two side pockets.

Shoppers are loving the comfortable feel and flattering silhouette of the versatile shacket. One five-star reviewer called it "incredibly soft and lightweight." Wrote another person, "It's very very cute and semi-warm which makes it perfect for layering."

Someone else mentioned how you can dress it up or down. "This is one of my favorite pieces and I always get compliments when I wear it," they said.

Right now, you can get the Omoone Plaid Shacket on sale in several chic colors, including brown, green, gray, and red. If you're looking for a jacket to layer under a peacoat or trench coat on cold days, keep scrolling to shop.

Buy It! Omoone Plaid Shacket in Green, $36.58 with coupon (orig. $64.47); amazon.com

Buy It! Omoone Plaid Shacket in Gray, $38.28 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Omoone Plaid Shacket in Red, $36.58 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

