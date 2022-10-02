Whoa! This $60 Cardigan with Tons of Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $23 at Amazon

Cozy season is in full force — which means we're curling up on the couch with the fuzziest of blankets and nursing hot mugs of tea. Going outside, of course, is a whole different ball game, and it undoubtedly requires slipping into a warming sweater.

If you're on the hunt for one, look no further than OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan, which is currently up to 57 percent off at Amazon. The fall-worthy cardigan has an open front that's embellished with knit patterns along the edges. It's on the longer side, hitting about halfway down your thigh, so it'll provide plenty of extra warmth during those wonderfully crisp days. Plus, it's finished off with two pockets at the base, perfect for holding keys and your phone.

Tug on this cardigan for just about any event, whether you're heading to brunch or on your way into the office. It's plenty versatile and comes in a slew of solid colors, including violet, burgundy, and lilac blue, and sizes S-XL. Prices vary by size and color, but most are seeing hefty discounts right now.

If you want a more oversized look, shoppers recommend sizing up.

Buy It! OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan, $22.99–$34.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the cardigan a five-star rating, calling it a "staple item" and a "great everyday sweater." One user said, "I have purchased this sweater in three colors." Another five-star reviewer explained, "I have three of these and wear them all around the house." They also wrote, "I also keep one over my desk chair at work for when it gets a little chilly in the office. The big front pockets are a bonus too."

Even teachers rave about this cardigan, with one noting that it's "the most important part of my closet." They explained that they need it since their classroom is so cold, writing, "This sweater is so perfect I now own it in four colors. It's warm in class, but light enough that I don't need to take it off to run to the next building." They finished off by saying: "Literally my favorite part of my wardrobe."

Head to Amazon to get the OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan while it's up to 57 percent off.

