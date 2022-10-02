Lifestyle Fashion Whoa! This $60 Cardigan with Tons of Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $23 at Amazon “Literally my favorite part of my wardrobe” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 2, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cozy season is in full force — which means we're curling up on the couch with the fuzziest of blankets and nursing hot mugs of tea. Going outside, of course, is a whole different ball game, and it undoubtedly requires slipping into a warming sweater. If you're on the hunt for one, look no further than OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan, which is currently up to 57 percent off at Amazon. The fall-worthy cardigan has an open front that's embellished with knit patterns along the edges. It's on the longer side, hitting about halfway down your thigh, so it'll provide plenty of extra warmth during those wonderfully crisp days. Plus, it's finished off with two pockets at the base, perfect for holding keys and your phone. Tug on this cardigan for just about any event, whether you're heading to brunch or on your way into the office. It's plenty versatile and comes in a slew of solid colors, including violet, burgundy, and lilac blue, and sizes S-XL. Prices vary by size and color, but most are seeing hefty discounts right now. If you want a more oversized look, shoppers recommend sizing up. Amazon Buy It! OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan, $22.99–$34.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the cardigan a five-star rating, calling it a "staple item" and a "great everyday sweater." One user said, "I have purchased this sweater in three colors." Another five-star reviewer explained, "I have three of these and wear them all around the house." They also wrote, "I also keep one over my desk chair at work for when it gets a little chilly in the office. The big front pockets are a bonus too." Amazon Buy It! OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan, $24.64–$36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Even teachers rave about this cardigan, with one noting that it's "the most important part of my closet." They explained that they need it since their classroom is so cold, writing, "This sweater is so perfect I now own it in four colors. It's warm in class, but light enough that I don't need to take it off to run to the next building." They finished off by saying: "Literally my favorite part of my wardrobe." Head to Amazon to get the OmicGot Long Sleeve Cardigan while it's up to 57 percent off. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: This Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for $120 at Amazon with a Secret Code, and Shoppers Say It's 'Quite Impressive' Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet The Comfy Sneakers Celebrities and Royals Have Worn for Years Are on Sale Now — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.