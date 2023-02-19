Olivia Wilde's Jacket for Between-Season Dressing Is a Cozy Twist on a Classic Style

Shop similar options starting at $38

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Published on February 19, 2023

Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards
Photo: People / Getty Images

There's nothing quite like a perfectly broken-in denim jacket. But you have to admit, they don't exactly scream cozy, which might have you reaching for something fuzzier to ride out these final winter months. What if we told you (*cue Hannah Montana voice*) that you could have the best of both worlds?

On February 13, Olivia Wilde stepped out in a shearling-lined denim jacket, a piece that feels just as snuggly as your favorite half-zip sweatshirt, but looks way more stylish and edgy. Not only that, it's incredibly versatile, and the added textile offers contrast, texture, and interest to any look.

Wilde went casual and wore hers over a lilac crewneck sweatshirt and black leggings (probably coming home from the gym), but the transitional staple would work just as well over a maxi dress. Even better? It could make a denim-on-denim statement paired with baggy jeans.

Olivia Wilde is seen on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Getty Images

Plus, when the weather starts to warm up, you don't have to immediately pack a jacket like this away. Unlike a puffer coat or trench, it offers warmth without feeling overly heavy or bulky. And rather than covering up what's underneath, it adds to (and goes well with!) whatever you're wearing.

We can't confirm the exact style Wilde wore, but this budget-friendly option from Levi Strauss is a great dupe, and it's 25 percent off right now. Not to mention, it has more than 2,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers that say it's super soft and lightweight.

Olivia Wilde Shearling Denim Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Levi Strauss Original Trucker Jacket, $41.37 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

If you're looking to splurge, you can't go wrong with Free People's Wrangler Ranch Coat, a slouchier, more oversized jacket that offers a unique vintage twist on the trend with copper buttons and flapless pockets. Though it rings in at $218, it's one of those essentials you're likely to wear so often, it's worth shelling out the extra bucks for.

Olivia Wilde Shearling Denim Jacket
Free People

Buy It! Free People Wrangler Ranch Coat, $218; freepeople.com

Sizing, of course, varies by brand, but if you're going for more of a relaxed fit like Wilde did, it's a good idea to size up, especially because many styles are tailored. You can never have too much timeless outerwear, and since warmer weather is on the horizon, now's a good time to refresh your collection.

Keep scrolling to shop more shearling-lined denim jackets that are sure to become your spring go-to.

Olivia Wilde Shearling Denim Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Shearling-Lined Jacket, $99.99 (orig. $108); amazon.com

Olivia Wilde Shearling Denim Jacket
Asos

Buy It! ASOS Petite Borg Denim Jacket in Washed Blue, $37.50 (orig. $83); asos.com

Olivia Wilde Shearling Denim Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler Retro Shearling-Lined Jacket, $81.95 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Olivia Wilde Shearling Denim Jacket
Lee

Buy It! Lee European Collection Shearling-Lined Long Rider Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $138); lee.com

