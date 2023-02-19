Lifestyle Fashion Olivia Wilde's Jacket for Between-Season Dressing Is a Cozy Twist on a Classic Style Shop similar options starting at $38 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 19, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images There's nothing quite like a perfectly broken-in denim jacket. But you have to admit, they don't exactly scream cozy, which might have you reaching for something fuzzier to ride out these final winter months. What if we told you (*cue Hannah Montana voice*) that you could have the best of both worlds? On February 13, Olivia Wilde stepped out in a shearling-lined denim jacket, a piece that feels just as snuggly as your favorite half-zip sweatshirt, but looks way more stylish and edgy. Not only that, it's incredibly versatile, and the added textile offers contrast, texture, and interest to any look. Wilde went casual and wore hers over a lilac crewneck sweatshirt and black leggings (probably coming home from the gym), but the transitional staple would work just as well over a maxi dress. Even better? It could make a denim-on-denim statement paired with baggy jeans. Getty Images Ashton Kutcher Wore the Internet-Famous Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are the 'Best Shoes' They've Ever Owned Plus, when the weather starts to warm up, you don't have to immediately pack a jacket like this away. Unlike a puffer coat or trench, it offers warmth without feeling overly heavy or bulky. And rather than covering up what's underneath, it adds to (and goes well with!) whatever you're wearing. We can't confirm the exact style Wilde wore, but this budget-friendly option from Levi Strauss is a great dupe, and it's 25 percent off right now. Not to mention, it has more than 2,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers that say it's super soft and lightweight. Amazon Buy It! Levi Strauss Original Trucker Jacket, $41.37 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com If you're looking to splurge, you can't go wrong with Free People's Wrangler Ranch Coat, a slouchier, more oversized jacket that offers a unique vintage twist on the trend with copper buttons and flapless pockets. Though it rings in at $218, it's one of those essentials you're likely to wear so often, it's worth shelling out the extra bucks for. Free People Buy It! Free People Wrangler Ranch Coat, $218; freepeople.com Sizing, of course, varies by brand, but if you're going for more of a relaxed fit like Wilde did, it's a good idea to size up, especially because many styles are tailored. You can never have too much timeless outerwear, and since warmer weather is on the horizon, now's a good time to refresh your collection. Keep scrolling to shop more shearling-lined denim jackets that are sure to become your spring go-to. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Shearling-Lined Jacket, $99.99 (orig. $108); amazon.com Asos Buy It! ASOS Petite Borg Denim Jacket in Washed Blue, $37.50 (orig. $83); asos.com Amazon Buy It! Wrangler Retro Shearling-Lined Jacket, $81.95 (orig. $90); amazon.com Lee Buy It! Lee European Collection Shearling-Lined Long Rider Jacket, $89.99 (orig. $138); lee.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Pamela Anderson Keeps These Beauty Products in Her Everyday Purse: 'We Didn't Know About This in the '90s' Shoppers Say These Henckels Knives Make Them 'Feel More Confident' in the Kitchen, and a 15-Piece Set Is 62% Off PSA: Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Section with Brands Like Ugg, Dr. Martens, and Lacoste for Up to 60% Off