Olivia Wilde Put an Edgy Spin on the Pants Style Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Keep Wearing

These similar leather styles start at $17

Published on March 6, 2023 06:00 PM

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Photo: Getty Images

Flare leggings, flare jeans, flare trousers — the flare is everywhere. And Olivia Wilde just gave them an edgy kick!

The Don't Worry Darling actress and director touched down in France last week to attend Paris Fashion Week along with a flurry of other stars. Despite serving looks in a plunging gown at the Saint Laurent runway show, we were actually more interested in a certain casual (er, more casual) ensemble she wore.

The star pulled out all the stops when it came to her black and white fashion look. Because Paris isn't exactly warm at this time of year, the actress layered an extra-large, but extra-glamorous, white fur coat over a white tank top (which had a black bra peeking through).

She accessorized with a pair of black square sunglasses and a black crossbody purse, which she matched to the coolest part of her outfit: a pair of leather pants featuring the flowy silhouette that celebs can't stop wearing.

olivia wilde
affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Shop Flare Leather Pants Inspired by Olivia Wilde:

The wide-leg silhouette isn't a new trend: Back in October, Jennifer Lopez and Elsa Hosk were spotted wearing flare jeans with everything from long sleeve shirts and platform heels to cozy jackets and ankle booties. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been wearing comfy versions of the fun style to strut the streets and for workouts.

While both the flare shape and leather pants are nothing new, the combo of the two looks like a breezier, less suffocating way to wear the otherwise usually stiff fabric. In fact, Hilary Duff and Dua Lipa were spotted wearing similar styles last fall. The flare adds a bit of lax to the fit, so you won't feel squeezed in all day, and you'll feel more comfortable sitting, walking, and so forth.

For a figure-framing flare, you may want to grab some bottoms from the famously flattering brand Spanx. These faux leather pants have the brand's signature shaping technology built into the waistband and the black color is slightly muted, so they'll go with practically everything. Plus, they're made with flexible fabric that won't hold you back for the sake of fashion.

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Flare Pant, $168; spanx.com

To score a similar pair for under $20, head to Amazon to add these high-waisted pants with a split hem to your cart. They have a stretchy waistband, so they won't feel as stiff as they may look, and they're available in four colors: black, brown, navy, and burgundy. At this low price, why not get all four? And to wash them, all you have to do is turn them inside out, run a cold water cycle, and lay them flat to dry.

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Yousify High-Waisted Faux Leather Pants, $16.99–$19.99; amazon.com

There's also this pair with slits from Abercrombie & Fitch that are more than half-off and look extremely similar to the ones Wilde wore. They have full-length pleats and come in multiple lengths, too. At the time of writing, there are still sizes XXS to XL in stock.

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Split-Hem Vegan Leather Slim Flare Pant, $24.64 at checkout (orig. $80); abercrombie.com

A matching set can get expensive, but with this one from Boohoo, you can get a pair of flare leather pants and a matching jacket for under $50. You can also embrace the style in an even edgier way when you incorporate cool lace-up details like the ones on this pair from Revolve.

As we've seen on Wilde and other celebrities, flared pants — and now leather ones — are not such a wild fashion move, after all. Keep scrolling to shop more leather styles below.

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Leather Look Split Detail Cargo Trousers in Black, $24 (orig. $60); us.boohoo.com

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Revolve

Buy It! AFRM X Revolve Astrid Pants, $78; revolve.com

EDIKTED LUNA LEATHER FLARE PANTS
Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Leg Pants, $71.20; nordstrom.com

Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Cemi Ceri Faux Leather Bell Bottom Flare Pants, $21.99–$34.99; amazon.com

