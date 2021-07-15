Here's Exactly What Olivia Rodrigo Wore to the White House
Now this is how you make a house call. Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in style to visit President Joe Biden and the country's top COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, this week at the White House, and her impossibly chic look did not go unnoticed.
For the momentous occasion, in which the 18-year-old performer filmed videos to encourage young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Rodrigo wore a vintage Chanel pink tweed skirt suit (according to Vogue) paired with towering Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels, and a teeny-tiny black bag with an embellished top handle by Amina Muaddi. The entire ensemble gave off major Clueless vibes, and we have to believe that Cher Horowitz would have given her two very enthusiastic thumbs up for this retro-inspired outfit.
To add some edge to her sophisticated, ladylike look, the Sour star also accessorized with the Rue earring by Justine Clenquet, a French designer who mixes metals including brass, 24 karat pale gold palladium, and crystals to create unique pieces that can be worn in a multitude of ways.
Her head-to-toe look is both youthful and sophisticated thanks to the smart styling and thoughtful, modern touches that reflect her personal style (those black dress socks make all the difference). Needless to say, we're totally taking notes on exactly how to update a classic tweed suit so it feels a little less buttoned-up and a lot more playful in a pinch.
As for those standout dress socks, we found a similar-looking sweet pair that won't let you down. "The part of the sock that goes up the leg is open textured, almost lacy or puffy, but not thick. It feels as though it will be around your ankle in 10 minutes, but it stays up! They never bind or leave a mark on your leg when you remove the sock. Like magic!" one reviewer raved of the affordable pair. Want to follow in Rodrigo's fashionable footsteps for your next important outing? Shop her look below with a few affordable options that exude the same pretty-yet-professional vibe seen on the star.
Related Items
Buy It! Pretty Little Thing Pink Checked Blazer, $48; prettylittlething.com
Buy It! Pretty Little Thing Pink Check Skirt, $25; prettylittething.com
Buy It! Yomandamor Bamboo Dress Socks, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Funtasma Mary Jane Shoe, $54.95–$77.97; amazon.com
Buy It! Nodeber Mini Top Handle Bag, $12.96; amazon.com