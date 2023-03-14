Olivia Rodrigo Left Her Hotel in These Instantly Recognizable Sneakers We Always See Celebs Wear

The comfy Vans sneakers are a hit with Amazon shoppers, too

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on March 14, 2023 08:00 PM

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Rodrigo is Spotted Stepping Out in New York City.
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Everything old is new again, and Olivia Rodrigo proved just that when she recently stepped out wearing a classic comfortable sneaker.

While walking around New York City, the "good 4 u" singer, 20, was seen rocking the Vans high-top sneakers, a shoe that's been around for decades. She styled her kicks with a leather green trench coat, a cozy black sweater, and straight-leg jeans. Rodrigo accessorized with a coordinating black crossbody bag, fist full of rings, and a fresh face of makeup, complete with a berry red lip.

The Vans Sk8-Hi sneaker Rodrigo wore was actually introduced in 1978 with the now-iconic side stripe. Oh, and, for the record, they've never actually gone out of style.

Olivia Rodrigo is Spotted Stepping Out in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

In fact, the old school brand has a long running list of famous fans who consider its shoes to be a wardrobe mainstay — especially as the weather starts to warm up. Celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few who are regularly spotted in Vans sneakers.

There's no denying that Rodrigo's throwback high-tops are the quintessential cool-girl shoe. The durable, unisex sneaker is made with a sturdy suede and canvas material that features reinforced toe-caps, supportive padded collars, and the brand's signature rubber waffle outsoles.

Amazon shoppers are also big fans of the brand's shoes, and this pair in particular have racked up more than 6,100 five-star ratings.

Olivia Rodrigo Vans Sneakers
Amazon

Buy It! Vans Sk8-Hi Unisex High-Top Skate Shoes, $59.37–$99.99; amazon.com

One five-star reviewer wrote, "Vans are some of the most comfortable and durable shoes I've ever worn, and these are no different." They're also so easy to style with anything in your wardrobe. Another person, who pairs theirs with casual looks, said, "These look stunning with a pair of nice fitted jeans cuffed over the top of these shoes."

A final shopper said that this is their first pair of high-tops from the brand and they are "hooked," adding that they "look perfect with absolutely any outfit — jeans, leggings, dresses, you name it."

And another bonus? You can score Olivia Rodrigo's exact Vans sneakers for as little as $60 right now. Head to Amazon to grab a pair of the classic kicks while they're on sale.

