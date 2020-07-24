Old Navy Just Launched a Huge Flash Sale — and Styles Start at Only $6

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You can stock up on men's and women's clothing for less

Although we’re spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep our wardrobes fresh for the summer season. Even if your weekend plans are now more Zoom chats and socially distanced park hangs, you’ll still need warm weather clothes — and, thankfully, it’s easier than ever right now to stock up on some for cheap. Old Navy just launched a sale offering up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s clothing for one day only.

The sale includes tons of best-selling styles, like Old Navy’s High-Waisted Super Skinny Ankle Pants in a bright red hue for women, as well as breezy shorts for men that are perfect for outdoor grilling with the family. Everything is comfortable enough to wear while working from home or while chilling outside — presentable, but still comfortable. And the low prices mean you can fill up your cart regret-free.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To take advantage of the discounts, you just need to enter the code HURRY at checkout. Also, the sale only lasts until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 24, so you’ll have to start filling your cart sooner rather than later to take full advantage of the sale. Considering there’s a lot to sift through, we outlined our favorite items on sale to help you get the best deals.

Check out our picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything on sale.

Old Navy Women’s Clothing on Sale

Image zoom Old Navy

Old Navy Men’s Clothing on Sale

Image zoom Old Navy