Old Navy Just Launched a Huge Flash Sale — and Styles Start at Only $6
You can stock up on men's and women's clothing for less
Although we’re spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep our wardrobes fresh for the summer season. Even if your weekend plans are now more Zoom chats and socially distanced park hangs, you’ll still need warm weather clothes — and, thankfully, it’s easier than ever right now to stock up on some for cheap. Old Navy just launched a sale offering up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s clothing for one day only.
The sale includes tons of best-selling styles, like Old Navy’s High-Waisted Super Skinny Ankle Pants in a bright red hue for women, as well as breezy shorts for men that are perfect for outdoor grilling with the family. Everything is comfortable enough to wear while working from home or while chilling outside — presentable, but still comfortable. And the low prices mean you can fill up your cart regret-free.
RELATED: These Are Officially Amazon’s Most-Loved Accessories — From a Cooling Face Covering to Stylish Sunglasses
To take advantage of the discounts, you just need to enter the code HURRY at checkout. Also, the sale only lasts until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 24, so you’ll have to start filling your cart sooner rather than later to take full advantage of the sale. Considering there’s a lot to sift through, we outlined our favorite items on sale to help you get the best deals.
Check out our picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything on sale.
Old Navy Women’s Clothing on Sale
- Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress, $16.80 (orig. $29.99)
- Tiered Embroidered Midi Swing Dress, $44.99 (orig. $28)
- High-Waisted Super Skinny Ankle Pants, $14 (orig. $29.99)
- Sleeveless Surplice-Back Romper, $22.40 (orig. $34.99)
- Soft-Woven Keyhole Swing Dress, $19.60 (orig. $34.99)
- Relaxed Chambray Classic Shirt, $14 (orig. $29.99)
- Relaxed Mid-Rise Everyday Shorts, $10.50 (orig. $24.99)
Old Navy Men’s Clothing on Sale
- Built-In Flex Jean Jacket, $26.60 (orig. $59.99)
- Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee, $5.60 (orig. $12.99)
- Slim Go-Dry Shade StretchTech Shorts, $21 (orig. $34.99)
- Slim Uniform Khakis, $14 (orig. $34.99)
- Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie, $21 (orig. $49.99)
- Soft-Washed Logo-Graphic Tee, $8.40 (orig. $14.99)
- Built-In Flex Printed Everyday Short-Sleeve Shirt, $16.80 (orig. $26.99)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.