Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You can shop clothing for as little as $4 ahead of the Fourth of July

Old Navy and Gap Just Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Up to 75% Off

It goes without saying that it’s getting into the thick of summer, and the scorching weather is really reflecting that. To stay cool, you can shop out lightweight and flowy dresses that’ll help you beat the heat in style. Gap’s linen-cotton shirt dress comes in two adorable plaid patterns. Old Navy also has an airy, western-inspired swing dress that has a bold front thanks to pleats and buttons. It’s basically the amplified version of a chambray t-shirt dress, and it would be the perfect outfit for date nights or walks in the park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wear-anywhere Bermuda shorts are also seeing a price drop. Originally $27, the popular style now costs $18. The shorts come in four colors and are classy enough to wear to work but comfortable enough to wear around the house. For nights by the bonfire, the French Terry Pullover is a lighter cover-up than the sweatshirts you’ve probably got lying around the house. Plus, the high-low tunic style is incredibly flattering.

And of course, a good sale wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the classics. Light-wash mom jeans, floral wrap dresses, and color-block leggings are on sale as well, proving that there’s never a bad time to buy (or wear) these classic styles. Below, shop the best deals available now at Gap and Old Navy:

Image zoom GAP

Buy It! Utility Jumpsuit in Linen-Cotton with code PERK, $33.50 (orig. $98); gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Pintucked Button-Front Chambray Swing Dress for Women, $29.97 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Bermuda Shorts, $18 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom GAP

Buy It! High Rise Mom Jean, $35 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Wrap-Front Dolman-Sleeve Midi Dress for Women, $29.97 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom GAP

Buy It! Midi Shirtdress in Linen-Cotton, $40 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Image zoom GAP

Buy It! GapFit High Rise Blackout Print 7/8 Leggings, $36–$45 (orig. $59.95); gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! French Terry Pullover Tunic Hoodie for Women, $29.97 (orig. $44.97); oldnavy.com

Image zoom GAP

Buy It! V-Neck Pullover Hoodie, $38 (orig. $54.95); gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Faux-Suede Lace-Up Gladiator Sandals for Women, $15–$18 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com