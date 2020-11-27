Old Navy’s Black Friday Deals Include $3 Cozy Socks, $6 Face Mask Sets, and $6 Jewelry

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Your Black Friday shopping list probably includes a few essentials: an outfit to wear for the holidays, warm pajamas to cuddle up in at night, face masks to replenish your stockpile. While there are lots of places you can shop for these things, there’s one spot where you can grab them, plus basically everything on your list, and save big time. That one-stop shop is Old Navy, of course.

The store’s sitewide sale puts everything — Every. Single. Thing. — at a discount of at least 50 percent. Thousands of items are now more affordable than ever, and the prices are so good that they start as low as $3. You can’t get much better than that.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stock up on closet favorites like sculpting jeggings for under $25. The stylish bottoms have the stretchy fit of leggings and the security (and lift) of jeans, all in one pair of pants. They pair well with tunics or longer shirts and can easily be dressed up with a pair of booties. If you’re on the hunt for a warm coat you can wear in the depths of winter, look no further than this utility puffer that’s on sale for just $30.

Below, shop 29 of Old Navy’s best Black Friday deals — everything included is on sale for at least 50 percent off.

Best Outerwear Deals:

Image zoom Credit: Old Navy

Best Shirt Deals:

Image zoom Credit: Old Navy

Best Jeans Deals:

Image zoom Credit: Old Navy

Best Holiday Apparel Deals:

Image zoom Credit: Old Navy

Best Athleisure Deals:

Image zoom Credit: Old Navy

Best Shoes and Accessories Deals:

Image zoom Credit: Old Navy