Shop

Old Navy’s Black Friday Deals Include $3 Cozy Socks, $6 Face Mask Sets, and $6 Jewelry

It doesn’t get much better than that

By Summer Cartwright
November 27, 2020 10:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Old Navy

Your Black Friday shopping list probably includes a few essentials: an outfit to wear for the holidays, warm pajamas to cuddle up in at night, face masks to replenish your stockpile. While there are lots of places you can shop for these things, there’s one spot where you can grab them, plus basically everything on your list, and save big time. That one-stop shop is Old Navy, of course. 

The store’s sitewide sale puts everything — Every. Single. Thing. — at a discount of at least 50 percent. Thousands of items are now more affordable than ever, and the prices are so good that they start as low as $3. You can’t get much better than that. 

RELATED: Nordstrom Rack’s Big Black Friday Sale Is Here — and It Includes This Oprah-Loved Boot Brand

Stock up on closet favorites like sculpting jeggings for under $25. The stylish bottoms have the stretchy fit of leggings and the security (and lift) of jeans, all in one pair of pants. They pair well with tunics or longer shirts and can easily be dressed up with a pair of booties. If you’re on the hunt for a warm coat you can wear in the depths of winter, look no further than this utility puffer that’s on sale for just $30

You can also find stocking stuffers at prices so incredible, you’ll hardly believe it. Cozy socksand flannel pajama shorts are half-off and start at just $3, and festive face masks and furry fleece blankets are as little as $5. Don’t forget about your furry friends: You can buy dog bandanas for just $2.50 to bring the holiday spirit to every member of the family.  

Below, shop 29 of Old Navy’s best Black Friday deals — everything included is on sale for at least 50 percent off. 

Best Outerwear Deals: 

Credit: Old Navy

Best Shirt Deals:

Credit: Old Navy

Best Jeans Deals: 

Credit: Old Navy

Best Holiday Apparel Deals: 

Credit: Old Navy

Best Athleisure Deals: 

Credit: Old Navy

Best Shoes and Accessories Deals: 

Credit: Old Navy

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com