Old Navy’s Black Friday Deals Include $3 Cozy Socks, $6 Face Mask Sets, and $6 Jewelry
It doesn’t get much better than that
Your Black Friday shopping list probably includes a few essentials: an outfit to wear for the holidays, warm pajamas to cuddle up in at night, face masks to replenish your stockpile. While there are lots of places you can shop for these things, there’s one spot where you can grab them, plus basically everything on your list, and save big time. That one-stop shop is Old Navy, of course.
The store’s sitewide sale puts everything — Every. Single. Thing. — at a discount of at least 50 percent. Thousands of items are now more affordable than ever, and the prices are so good that they start as low as $3. You can’t get much better than that.
Stock up on closet favorites like sculpting jeggings for under $25. The stylish bottoms have the stretchy fit of leggings and the security (and lift) of jeans, all in one pair of pants. They pair well with tunics or longer shirts and can easily be dressed up with a pair of booties. If you’re on the hunt for a warm coat you can wear in the depths of winter, look no further than this utility puffer that’s on sale for just $30.
You can also find stocking stuffers at prices so incredible, you’ll hardly believe it. Cozy socksand flannel pajama shorts are half-off and start at just $3, and festive face masks and furry fleece blankets are as little as $5. Don’t forget about your furry friends: You can buy dog bandanas for just $2.50 to bring the holiday spirit to every member of the family.
Below, shop 29 of Old Navy’s best Black Friday deals — everything included is on sale for at least 50 percent off.
Best Outerwear Deals:
- Oversized Soft-Brushed Plaid Button-Front Coat, $49.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Cozy Sherpa Snap-Front Flurry Crop Jacket, $22.49 (orig. $44.99)
- Frost-Free Long Hooded Puffer Jacket, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Oversized Soft-Brushed Tie-Belt Coat, $49.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Quilted Utility Puffer Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Shirt Deals:
- Classic Plaid Flannel Shirt, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Shirred Velvet Short-Sleeve Top, $17.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Oversized Cozy Thermal-Knit Cowl-Neck, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Luxe Slub-Knit Long-Sleeve Tunic, $13.49 (orig. $26.99)
Best Jeans Deals:
- Built-In Sculpt Rockstar Jeggings, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- High-Waisted Rockstar Built-In Sculpt Super Skinny Cut-Off Ankle Jeans, $22.49 (orig. $44.99)
- Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Rigid Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Jeans, $17.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cut-Off Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Holiday Apparel Deals:
- Patterned Fleece Pajama Set, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Cozy Gripper Sneaker Socks, $2.99 (orig. $5.99)
- 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks, $6.25 (orig. $12.50)
- Pom-Pom Sweater Beanie, $6.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Patterned Flannel Pet Bandana, $2.50 (orig. $5)
Best Athleisure Deals:
- Lightweight French Terry Split-Back Sweatshirt, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Joggers, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Powersoft Mesh-Back Long-Sleeve Performance Top, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Performance Leggings, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- High Support Cross-Back Sports Bra, $16.49 (orig. $32.99)
Best Shoes and Accessories Deals:
- Open Metal Gemstone Bangle, $6.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Half-Moon Stone Pendant Chain Necklace, $4.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Patterned Control-Top Nylon Tights, $6.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Soft-Brushed Faux-Fur Lined Moccasin Slippers, $12.49 (orig. $24.99)
- Faux-Suede Side-Zip Block-Heel Booties, $22.49 (orig. $44.99)
