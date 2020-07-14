Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tons of Summer Clothes Are 60% Off at Old Navy Right Now — but Only Until Tonight

Now that summer weather is officially here, there’s no better time to make sure your wardrobe is full of warm-weather clothes that will keep you feeling cool and looking good all season. To help you with that, Old Navy just launched a flash sale and is now offering 60 percent off tons of summer clothes for women — and markdowns even include some of the brand’s most popular styles.

Everything is 60 percent off, which brings the price of most items in the sale to under $30 — meaning even if you pack your cart with tons of your favorite clothes, you still won’t drain your bank account when you click “checkout.” In fact, most options in the sale are between $10 and $15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Included in the sale are essentials like this breezy pair of linen pants, this work video call-worthy chambray jumpsuit, and even new bathing suits like this one-piece in a tropical print. All items are available in sizes XS to XXL (jeans are available in numbered sizes between 0 and 20).

Unfortunately, the sale only lasts until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 14, so you’ll have to start perusing sooner rather than later to take full advantage of the sale. Considering there’s a lot of options to go through, we outlined our favorite items on sale to help you get the best deals.

Check out our picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything on sale.

Image zoom Old Navy