This Amazon Chart-Climbing Ruffle Top Is $21 Right Now
If your closet is in need of staple pieces, leave it to Amazon shoppers to unearth a top you'll want to wear all summer.
So many customers are flocking to the Ofeefan Ruffle Top that it recently landed on Amazon's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most sought-after pieces in real time. The trending blouse is also ranking on the site's best-selling T-shirt chart. That means you can find it in thousands of shoppers' carts right now.
Ideal for summer, the lightweight V-neck top is soft and stretchy. It's made of a blend of polyester, rayon, and a bit of spandex. Plus, its loose cut makes it comfortable and lends it a flowy look. But what really sets it apart from typical T-shirts is the two-tier ruffle detailing on its sleeves makes it dressier. The top is perfect for casual days, whether you're headed to the beach, running errands, or getting brunch.
Another big draw? The piece, which goes up to size 3XL, comes in 26 colors. You can take your pick from bright shades of blue, purple, and pink — or classic neutrals like black, white, and gray. The top is also available in several floral prints. Pricing depends on the color you opt for, but you can get one for as little as $21.
According to the product details, the top was released just a few months ago. And not only is it trending right now, but it's already racked up more than 800 five-star ratings.
Customers rave that the top is "comfortable and flattering," with one saying that it's an "easy summer style." They appreciate that the "nice material" is "soft but not see through."
Shoppers also appreciate the details and fit of the top, with many saying they "love the sleeves." And one reviewer raved that it's "the perfect length," adding that it's "slightly tapered at the waist so it has a nice silhouette."
Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to shop the Ofeefan Ruffle Top for as little as $21.
