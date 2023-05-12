Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon

It comes in 52 colors

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Summer Blouse Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Now that summer is right around the corner, it's a good time to make sure your closet is warm-weather ready.

If your wardrobe could use more essentials to wear on repeat, consider snapping up the Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top for as little as $24 at Amazon. The breezy top has been a popular pick at Amazon this week, recently earning a spot on the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar with the chart, it lists the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories on the site.

An elevated take on a classic T-shirt, the top features short sleeves with ruffles. The V-neck has a loose fit and is made of polyester, rayon, and a bit of spandex, so it's lightweight with a bit of stretch. That means it's perfect for the hot days ahead, whether you wear it with a skirt and heeled sandals for the office or dress it down with denim shorts and comfy sneakers for an outdoor picnic.

OFEEFAN Womens Summer Tops Ruffle Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Black, $23.99; amazon.com

Available in sizes up to 3XL, the top comes in 52 (yes, 52!) colors and patterns, including bright hues like purple, blue, and pink. Plus, some of the colors are designed with square and round necklines. The price of the top varies by the style and color you opt for, but the good news is every option costs less than $30.

More than 2,500 customers have given it a five-star rating, with hundreds leaving glowing reviews. They say it's "flattering," "cute," and "versatile," with one calling it a "closet staple." Another shopper shared, "I love these tops; I bought them in so many colors," and added, "They go with everything, and I mix and match them with all my skorts." And a third person wrote, "I've gotten so many compliments on this shirt."

Others rave about its "high quality" material, with at least one shopper calling it "soft and comfortable."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top for summer!

OFEEFAN Womens Summer Tops Ruffle Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Navy Blue, $24.99; amazon.com

OFEEFAN Womens Summer Tops Ruffle Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Light Purple, $24.99; amazon.com

OFEEFAN Womens Summer Tops Ruffle Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Burgundy, $24.99; amazon.com

OFEEFAN Womens Summer Tops Ruffle Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in White, $23.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

YGEOMER Floating Shelves Tout
Maximize Storage Space with These 'Elegant' Floating Shelves That Are on Sale for $5 Apiece at Amazon
MCCULLOCH MC1275 HEAVY-DUTY STEAM CLEANER
This Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner That 'Busts Up Grime' Is Just $150 at Amazon Today
DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Silk Blouse TOUT
The Silk Blouse Kate Middleton Practiced Archery in Is Sold Out, but This Lookalike Is Available for Just $28
Lululemon Belt Bag Tout
Surprisingly, the Wildly Popular Lululemon Belt Bag Is Available in 13 Colors Right Now
Mindy Kaling Swimwear Collab
Mindy Kaling's Favorites from Her New Swimwear Collab Include 'the Most Flattering' One-Piece 
Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
This Wireless Bra Is 'So Comfortable', Shoppers Sleep in It — and It's Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Target Summer Sandals Sale Tout
Target's Huge Summer Sandals Sale Has 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Shoes That Start at Just $8
ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt Tout
This Adjustable Swim Skirt with Built-in Briefs Comes in 14 Colors, and It's on Double Sale at Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Tout
This 'Soft and Comfortable' Sundress Has Racked Up 1,300+ Perfect Ratings — and It's Up to 55% Off
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Wears Blazers with Everything from Sneakers to Stilettos — Get Her Spring Staple Starting at $35
Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Prices Start at $40
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag Tout
Kate Middleton Carried Her Go-To Top-Handle Bag Style in a Fresh Shade That's Perfect for Summer
Fashion to Figure Closet Plus Size Clothing
7 Plus-Size Clothing Subscriptions That Actually Send Cute Pieces
Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse Tout
This New Amazon Blouse with Puff Sleeves Is 'the Sweetest and Cutest Top,' According to Shoppers — and It's Under $30
amzf dress tout
This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable & Lightweight Ladies tout
Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today