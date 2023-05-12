Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon It comes in 52 colors By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Now that summer is right around the corner, it's a good time to make sure your closet is warm-weather ready. If your wardrobe could use more essentials to wear on repeat, consider snapping up the Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top for as little as $24 at Amazon. The breezy top has been a popular pick at Amazon this week, recently earning a spot on the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar with the chart, it lists the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories on the site. An elevated take on a classic T-shirt, the top features short sleeves with ruffles. The V-neck has a loose fit and is made of polyester, rayon, and a bit of spandex, so it's lightweight with a bit of stretch. That means it's perfect for the hot days ahead, whether you wear it with a skirt and heeled sandals for the office or dress it down with denim shorts and comfy sneakers for an outdoor picnic. Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Black, $23.99; amazon.com This 'Soft and Comfortable' Sundress Has Racked Up 1,300+ Perfect Ratings — and It's Up to 55% Off Available in sizes up to 3XL, the top comes in 52 (yes, 52!) colors and patterns, including bright hues like purple, blue, and pink. Plus, some of the colors are designed with square and round necklines. The price of the top varies by the style and color you opt for, but the good news is every option costs less than $30. More than 2,500 customers have given it a five-star rating, with hundreds leaving glowing reviews. They say it's "flattering," "cute," and "versatile," with one calling it a "closet staple." Another shopper shared, "I love these tops; I bought them in so many colors," and added, "They go with everything, and I mix and match them with all my skorts." And a third person wrote, "I've gotten so many compliments on this shirt." Others rave about its "high quality" material, with at least one shopper calling it "soft and comfortable." Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top for summer! Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Navy Blue, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Light Purple, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Burgundy, $24.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in White, $23.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Maximize Storage Space with These 'Elegant' Floating Shelves That Are on Sale for $5 Apiece at Amazon This Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner That 'Busts Up Grime' Is Just $150 at Amazon Today Amazon Shoppers Are 'Sleeping Better' and Have 'No Neck Pain' Thanks to This Pillow — and It's on Sale