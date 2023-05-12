Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon

Now that summer is right around the corner, it's a good time to make sure your closet is warm-weather ready.

If your wardrobe could use more essentials to wear on repeat, consider snapping up the Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top for as little as $24 at Amazon. The breezy top has been a popular pick at Amazon this week, recently earning a spot on the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar with the chart, it lists the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories on the site.

An elevated take on a classic T-shirt, the top features short sleeves with ruffles. The V-neck has a loose fit and is made of polyester, rayon, and a bit of spandex, so it's lightweight with a bit of stretch. That means it's perfect for the hot days ahead, whether you wear it with a skirt and heeled sandals for the office or dress it down with denim shorts and comfy sneakers for an outdoor picnic.

Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top in Black, $23.99; amazon.com

Available in sizes up to 3XL, the top comes in 52 (yes, 52!) colors and patterns, including bright hues like purple, blue, and pink. Plus, some of the colors are designed with square and round necklines. The price of the top varies by the style and color you opt for, but the good news is every option costs less than $30.

More than 2,500 customers have given it a five-star rating, with hundreds leaving glowing reviews. They say it's "flattering," "cute," and "versatile," with one calling it a "closet staple." Another shopper shared, "I love these tops; I bought them in so many colors," and added, "They go with everything, and I mix and match them with all my skorts." And a third person wrote, "I've gotten so many compliments on this shirt."

Others rave about its "high quality" material, with at least one shopper calling it "soft and comfortable."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Ofeefan Ruffle-Sleeve Top for summer!

