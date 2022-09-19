Lifestyle Fashion This Best-Selling Amazon Belt Bag Is Less Than $20 and It's 'Almost Identical' to More Expensive Styles Shoppers say it's the perfect everyday accessory By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon This fall, we're all about effortless dressing — right down to our accessories. If you're fully embracing leggings, joggers, and casual looks this season, we're right there with you. After all, there's something so satisfying about wearing cute-yet-comfortable looks that move with you from day to night — and that includes a sleek hands-free crossbody bag that can easily store all of your essentials. The 8 Best Weekender Bags That We've Tested in 2022 Ever since we laid eyes on Amazon's best-selling Ododos Belt Bag, we can't stop thinking about buying one in every color. For starters, this affordable find is just $19 and is a dead ringer for a similar-looking style from a popular (albeit more expensive) well-known athleisure brand. Small, compact, and minimalistic in design, the sporty sling bag will serve as an on-the-go essential for running errands, attending concerts or festivals, hitting the gym, and everywhere in between. It comes in 32 colors including fall-ready shades like chestnut brown, army green, and navy blue; plus a handful of eye-catching patterns like marbleized stone, classic camouflage, and black leopard print in case you're looking for something jazzy to pair with your gym clothes. Amazon Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com One reviewer described it the "perfect small gym essential bag," adding that it is "comfortable [and] lightweight" for on-the-go activities. Another reviewer said the material of the bag is "outstanding" and wrote that it's "almost identical" to pricier options, adding that this one "might be better" thanks to its ample selection of color options. And in case you're curious about how it will hold up, it's clear the carryall boasts impressive quality, too. A third reviewer said the fabric "feels durable" and the strap is "nice and thick and feels very sturdy." They also pointed out that the two mesh interior pockets keep their belongings organized, which means you'll never have to worry about losing sight of your essentials in an oversized tote again. Shop the top-rated, sleek crossbody bag below and be sure to grab as many colors as you can. Amazon Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.