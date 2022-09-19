This Best-Selling Amazon Belt Bag Is Less Than $20 and It's 'Almost Identical' to More Expensive Styles

This fall, we're all about effortless dressing — right down to our accessories.

If you're fully embracing leggings, joggers, and casual looks this season, we're right there with you. After all, there's something so satisfying about wearing cute-yet-comfortable looks that move with you from day to night — and that includes a sleek hands-free crossbody bag that can easily store all of your essentials.

Ever since we laid eyes on Amazon's best-selling Ododos Belt Bag, we can't stop thinking about buying one in every color. For starters, this affordable find is just $19 and is a dead ringer for a similar-looking style from a popular (albeit more expensive) well-known athleisure brand. Small, compact, and minimalistic in design, the sporty sling bag will serve as an on-the-go essential for running errands, attending concerts or festivals, hitting the gym, and everywhere in between.

It comes in 32 colors including fall-ready shades like chestnut brown, army green, and navy blue; plus a handful of eye-catching patterns like marbleized stone, classic camouflage, and black leopard print in case you're looking for something jazzy to pair with your gym clothes.

Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com

One reviewer described it the "perfect small gym essential bag," adding that it is "comfortable [and] lightweight" for on-the-go activities. Another reviewer said the material of the bag is "outstanding" and wrote that it's "almost identical" to pricier options, adding that this one "might be better" thanks to its ample selection of color options.

And in case you're curious about how it will hold up, it's clear the carryall boasts impressive quality, too. A third reviewer said the fabric "feels durable" and the strap is "nice and thick and feels very sturdy." They also pointed out that the two mesh interior pockets keep their belongings organized, which means you'll never have to worry about losing sight of your essentials in an oversized tote again.

Shop the top-rated, sleek crossbody bag below and be sure to grab as many colors as you can.

Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Belt Bag, $18.98; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.