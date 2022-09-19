This Best-Selling Amazon Belt Bag Is Less Than $20 and It's 'Almost Identical' to More Expensive Styles

Shoppers say it's the perfect everyday accessory

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

Published on September 19, 2022 08:00 PM

Ododos Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap
Photo: Amazon

This fall, we're all about effortless dressing — right down to our accessories.

If you're fully embracing leggings, joggers, and casual looks this season, we're right there with you. After all, there's something so satisfying about wearing cute-yet-comfortable looks that move with you from day to night — and that includes a sleek hands-free crossbody bag that can easily store all of your essentials.

Ever since we laid eyes on Amazon's best-selling Ododos Belt Bag, we can't stop thinking about buying one in every color. For starters, this affordable find is just $19 and is a dead ringer for a similar-looking style from a popular (albeit more expensive) well-known athleisure brand. Small, compact, and minimalistic in design, the sporty sling bag will serve as an on-the-go essential for running errands, attending concerts or festivals, hitting the gym, and everywhere in between.

It comes in 32 colors including fall-ready shades like chestnut brown, army green, and navy blue; plus a handful of eye-catching patterns like marbleized stone, classic camouflage, and black leopard print in case you're looking for something jazzy to pair with your gym clothes.

